Cash reserves and PPP loan aiding NSAA in COVID-19 financial hit

Like the national economy, the NSAA's budget has taken a major hit from COVID-19.

First, the boys state basketball tournament was forced to limit spectators to immediate family. Then the entire spring high school sports season was canceled.

But with a cash reserve of approximately $3 million dollars and a loan of about $280,000 from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, the NSAA financial picture isn’t as bleak as it could be.

NSAA executive director Jay Bellar told the board of directors at its May meeting in Lincoln on Thursday the organization has lost $778,000 in gate receipts because of the pandemic. About $500,000 of that sum can be traced back to the crowd restrictions at the boys state tournament.

“It’s kind of scary when you lose your biggest income generator in the boys state basketball tournament,” Bellar said. “I’m thankful to the past boards and (former executive director) Dr. Jim Tenopir for putting us in the financial position to hopefully weather this. He (Tenopir) was very fiscally responsible and built a cash reserve that we’re going to have to utilize, I’m sure.”