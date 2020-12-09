CCO wrestling begins season ranked in Class C

Cross County/Osceola head coach Matt Carroll has high hopes for his team after a successful run last winter. Several Nebraska high school wrestling pundits agree. The Twisters start the new season ranked No. 5 by NEWrestle.com
CCO returns three state medalists from last year's squad: bronze medalist Cameron Graham and fifth-place finishers Bryce Reed and Kyle Sterup. Graham, a junior, lost just once all year and that was to Valentine's Gage Krolikowski in the state semifinals. Krolikowski then went on to win his fourth straight state title. Graham ended the season 48-1.
Reed, a senior, was 46-13 and also lost in the semis. Sterup, also a senior, went 56-4 lost in the quarterfinals but then won two straight to make the medal round.
CCO sent four to state. Colton Nuttelman, the fourth qualifier, has since graduated.
Graham starts the new season No. 1 at 160 pounds.
"This team has the potential to be great," Carroll said. "No doubt the best top to bottom leadership I have had from a team, and it starts at the top with the upperclassmen. They have set the expectations for our culture very high. These guys are extremely talented as well."
The trio of state medalists provided some support to Carroll's opinion in the first event of the year. All three earned gold medals last week at the Lakeview Invite. The Twisters were sixth out of 11 teams with 10 wrestlers in action.
Two others also received medals. Lakeview awards hardware to the top four. Colton Kirby was 4-1 at 120 pounds and took third. Channer Marsden split four matches at 152 and was awarded fourth.
Graham won multiple tournaments a year ago. He won the Lakeview Invite, Osceola Invite, Malcolm Invite, Cross County Invite, Oakland-Craig Invitational, Doniphan-Trumbull Invite, Crossroads Conference Tournament, Crusader Invitational and the Class C District 1 tournament.
Reed also won a handful of gold medals. He placed first at the Malcolm Invite, Doniphan-Trumbull Invite, Crossroads Conference Tournament, Crusader Invitational and the Class C District 1 tournament.
Sterup won the Lakeview Invite, Osceola Invite, Malcolm Invite, Oakland-Craig Invite, CRC tournament and the Crusader Invite.
"Look no further than our three returning medalists," Carroll said. "Kyle Sterup, Bryce Reed, and Cameron Graham. These guys have already shown so much leadership as we start the season."
CCO has 14 wrestlers on the roster. That large of a contingent led by three proven winners have the Twisters believing in team success at tournament and head-to-head duals.
But it may take a little bit for CCO to find its rhythm. Both Cross County and Osceola made deep runs into the football playoffs and could require some time for the lineup to finalize at certain weights.
Two freshmen, Tyler Shoup (113) and Conner Jones (195) made their varsity debuts at Lakeview. Kirby was 33-17 as a freshman a year ago. He reached the consolation quarterfinals at the district tournament before being eliminated.
Marsden wrestled fewer than 10 varsity matches in his sophomore season. Leighton Nuttelman, a freshman a year ago who went 13-32. He was 1-3 at Lakeview competing at 160.
Ethan Brehm saw just four varsity matches as a sophomore. He was 0-2 wrestling at 170 at Lakeview. Jakob Hogan went 2-2 and was fifth. Hogan is out for wrestling as a senior for the first time in his high school career.
"This team has what it takes to be competing with the best of them in Omaha this year," Carroll said. "With the late start to the season, our weights will start a little out of whack. But when we get everyone to where they need to be, we will be extremely tough."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
