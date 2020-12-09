CCO wrestling begins season ranked in Class C

Cross County/Osceola head coach Matt Carroll has high hopes for his team after a successful run last winter. Several Nebraska high school wrestling pundits agree. The Twisters start the new season ranked No. 5 by NEWrestle.com

CCO returns three state medalists from last year's squad: bronze medalist Cameron Graham and fifth-place finishers Bryce Reed and Kyle Sterup. Graham, a junior, lost just once all year and that was to Valentine's Gage Krolikowski in the state semifinals. Krolikowski then went on to win his fourth straight state title. Graham ended the season 48-1.

Reed, a senior, was 46-13 and also lost in the semis. Sterup, also a senior, went 56-4 lost in the quarterfinals but then won two straight to make the medal round.

CCO sent four to state. Colton Nuttelman, the fourth qualifier, has since graduated.

Graham starts the new season No. 1 at 160 pounds.

"This team has the potential to be great," Carroll said. "No doubt the best top to bottom leadership I have had from a team, and it starts at the top with the upperclassmen. They have set the expectations for our culture very high. These guys are extremely talented as well."