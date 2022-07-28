Cecilia Arndt relishes experience at two national tournaments

Scotus Central Catholic state champion Cecilia Arndt has golfed in Minnesota and Arizona before, but this summer she competed in her first two big national golf tournaments.

On June 27-29, Arndt competed in the NHSGA (National High School Golf Association) High School Golf National Invitation at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina. In the invite-only tournament, she was the lone Nebraskan among 221 invitees.

Arndt then traveled to Daytona Beach, Florida, to compete in the Girls Mid-Season Invitational at LPGA International on July 15-17.

"It's been a really great experience and it's been great to meet other girls from different cities, states and even some different countries," Arndt said.

The junior said the ability to experience and see different courses in different states was the best part of the summer.

At Pinehurst, which has hosted three U.S. Open Championships and the 2014 Women's U.S. Open Championship, Arndt competed in three rounds on three different courses. She shot in the mid-80s in each round with an 84 in round one on course No. 6, an 86 on No. 1 and an 87 on No. 9. Arndt finished with a tournament score of 257.

"The tournament was a really great experience and there was a lot of different girls from different states and it was really great to meet all of them," Arndt said. "I shot kind of in the mid-80s, which wasn't what I was hoping for but it was still a great experience. I'm still pretty young, so it's not so much about score but more about experience right now."

Arndt was among 50 golfers entering their junior year. She said it was easy to balance golfing at your best while soaking in the historic golf courses.

"I really liked being able to see the different historical aspects and having those great players play before me was really cool to see how I can play on there too," Arndt said.

In the Mid-Season Invitational, Arndt was again the only Nebraskan in the girls 14-18 years old tournament. She scored a 252 over three rounds at LPGA International, which has hosted numerous LPGA Tour Championships. She posted a first-round 80, a second-round 88 and a final-round 84.

A big difference in the Mid-Season Invitational was that it featured seven golfers from around the world. Golfers came from Colombia, Guatemala, United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic and Panama.

"It was a really different experience because that was a different climate and it was a definitely a lot more different than Nebraska and still different from Pinehurst too," Arndt said.

She also received guidance navigating the course from her brother Patrick, who was a member of Scotus boys golf state championship team in May.

"It was a new experience because I've never had a caddy before, but I thought it was really great because I can have new perspectives and have somebody think through different aspects of the game," Arndt said. "I think it was really good in that it really helped having fresh eyes on it too."

Arndt said these tournaments has helped her prepare for the high school season, which begins on Aug. 26.

"These tournaments are obviously really good for experience and then it also can help me just to continue to compete throughout the summer," she said. "It's not so much of a big transition from not competing to competing back in high school season."

Arndt said she's looking to clean up around the edges, the smaller things in her game and the mental aspect as she prepares to defend her state title and help the Shamrocks qualify for state again and compete for the team title after finishing as the runner-up last year.

"I'm hoping that I can defend that I can defend my championship, obviously, but after that it's more just taking what is given to me and just competing," Arndt said. "I think it'll be really exciting to head back to state with my team and see how we can do."