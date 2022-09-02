Cecilia Arndt wins first gold medal of season at GICC Invite

Scotus Central Catholic junior Cecilia Arndt picked up right where she left off last season. The reigning Class C individual state champion won the first tournament of the season posting a gold-meal score of 74 at Thursday's GICC Invite at Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.

Arndt won by four strokes over Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson. The junior birdied three holes, bogeyed five and ended the round with 10 pars.

"She plays with a lot of confidence and has spent many, many hours this past summer working on her game," Shamrocks head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "All that hard work is paying off and it will be exciting to see what she can do as the season progresses."

Joining Arndt on the medal stand was senior Kaelyn Dierman, who placed fifth with a score of 85. She birdied the par three 14 and parred eight holes. After shooting a 47 on the front nine, Dierman posted a 38 on the back nine.

"Kaelyn (Dierman) played very well on the back nine, even though she struggled with her drive and kept it in the bag for most of those holes," Niedbalski said.

Quinn VunCannon just missed medaling with a 19th-place 97. The sophomore was three strokes back of a medal in her first varsity tournament. Ella Nahorny placed 37th with a 119 and Claire Rickert ended the day in 46th tallying a 124.