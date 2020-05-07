Central signs Aquinas guard Thege

Central Community College-Columbus is hoping a recent addition to the women's basketball program will help continue the momentum from a historic season.
Senior Macey Thege, the top player on the roster of David City Aquinas this winter, was announced as the newest member of the Central roster late last month.
Thege joins a program that played in its second-ever regional championship this past March and won it for the first time. The Raiders were one win away from the national tournament following a 14-13 season before a district playoff loss at United Tribes Technical College in North Dakota.
Thege and the Aquinas girls went 11-11 and lost to Centennial 33-30 in the first round of the subdistrict tournament in her senior season. The 5-7 guard averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and was named All-State Honorable Mention by both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World Herald.
"It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level, whether it was community college or bigger," Thege said. "I’m just really happy I’m getting the opportunity to play the sport I love again at the next level."
Ever since she first laced up her sneakers to play in the fourth grade, college basketball has been a goal for Thege.
After she fell in love with the sport, she's wanted to play as long as possible. Thege and Aquinas head coach Nathan Wall looked at her college options and thought Central was a good fit.
For Central, it was Thege's versatility that stuck out.
Head coach Billy Perkins came to watch the Aquinas senior several times and felt that she could be an asset for the Raiders.
"I saw Macey play earlier in the year. After talking to her coach, I watched a few more games toward the end," Perkins said. "She’s a good player. She’ll be a mismatch for people that we play.
"I think she has potential to be an impact player right away if things go right. She a good, versatile player. She can play the one through the five. She’s going to be a mismatch for somebody."
When looking for a college, Thege wanted something close to home. Central is only a little more than a half hour away from David City and has been progressing as a program under Perkins.
After winning just nine games in Perkins' first year leading Central, the Raiders went 10-15 then finished .500 this year while sophomore Monica Brooks was named an NJCAA All-American.
The size was also a perfect fit.
"I wanted something that was smaller and gave me that homey feeling," Thege said. "CCC just really stood out to me."
"It was a few weeks after the season ended. Coach Perkins kept reaching out to me, and I was a little hesitant at first. I was like, 'I’m getting the opportunity so I might as well just take it.' I’m so happy that I did and I’m excited."
In addition to quality on the court, Perkins was also impressed with Thege off the corut.
Many of the players on the current Central roster have played against Thege in the past and spoke highly of her personality and ability.
"She’s just a yes sir, no sir kind of gal," Perkins said. "I’ve heard nothing but good about her. Everyone has talked highly of her. Some of my players have played against her and spoken highly about her and how she competes and works hard. Her character is highly recommended."
Thege, naturally, understands the competition only gets better from here. That's true of games and at Central practices.
She's looking forward to that challenge and the experience of college basketball, traveling regionally and facing opponents in neighboring states.
While attending Central, Thege plans on majoring in nursing.
Wall had just one year coaching Thege but saw firsthand how her game translated to college hoops.
"It’s always exciting when a player you coached decides they want to take their game to the next level; particularly someone who was worked as hard as she has and someone that truly loves the game as she does," he said. "I’m just really happy for her that she had a good enough experience that she wants to continue to follow her passion for the game"
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
