Central signs Aquinas guard Thege

The size was also a perfect fit.

"I wanted something that was smaller and gave me that homey feeling," Thege said. "CCC just really stood out to me."

"It was a few weeks after the season ended. Coach Perkins kept reaching out to me, and I was a little hesitant at first. I was like, 'I’m getting the opportunity so I might as well just take it.' I’m so happy that I did and I’m excited."

In addition to quality on the court, Perkins was also impressed with Thege off the corut.

Many of the players on the current Central roster have played against Thege in the past and spoke highly of her personality and ability.

"She’s just a yes sir, no sir kind of gal," Perkins said. "I’ve heard nothing but good about her. Everyone has talked highly of her. Some of my players have played against her and spoken highly about her and how she competes and works hard. Her character is highly recommended."

Thege, naturally, understands the competition only gets better from here. That's true of games and at Central practices.