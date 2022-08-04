Changing of the guard: Dan Krueger takes over as Lakeview's new AD

Lakeview High School enters the 2022-23 school year with a new activities director in Dan Krueger. The role was last filled by Jake Shadley, who stepped down in May after a 25-year run with Lakeview as a coach and AD.

"I'm tremendously excited. I've been thinking about this position for a long time. I knew I wanted to become an AD for a while now. I'm just really excited," Krueger said. "I've been here for a while through coaching and teaching and I'm just in love with the community. I'm in love with the students and the teachers and everyone that's involved with Lakeview so I'm very blessed to have this position."

Krueger steps in as the new activities director for Lakeview High School after comprising the same role with the Lakeview Junior High. The relationships already forged with the personnel, he said, is one of the benefits he has taking over as the high school's new AD.

"It's a comfort level of being able to work side-by-side with people that you know before you even got into that role and that's just a true blessing," Krueger said. "Just tremendous people here at Lakeview."

Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education President Keith Runge said there were several candidates for the high school AD position, but at the end of the process, Runge said Krueger emerged as the top choice.

"He's (Krueger) been very dedicated. He connects well with kids. He's coached," Runge said. "His heart is in the right place. He'll do whatever is needed to do the best to keep Lakeview moving in the right direction."

Laying the groundwork

Shadley said once you hit 55-years-old and you're eligible for retirement, most people in public education beginning thinking stepping away. After putting in a few additional years, he said opted to pull the trigger.

"I put in 25 years, good portion as the activities director and assistant principal and in education, you get to a certain age and a certain number of years, they let you take your retirement," Shadley said. "I decided it was time to do that and see what else was available."

Shadley joined Lakeview in 1997 after bouncing around at Kearney High, Shickley and Fremont as a basketball coach. He said the original plan was to stay a few years and keep moving up the coaching ranks, but he liked the community and people and stuck around.

Shadley led Lakeview to its first team state title in school history winning the boys basketball championship in 2001. After taking over as AD, the softball claimed a state title in 2006. He said the activities department was in good shape when he took over.

"We had a pretty solid coaching staff. There were a few coaches nearing the end of their career and others were pretty solid," Shadley said. "Things were in pretty good shape. We just wanted to keep building on and trying to improve upon with what we had."

This past season, Shadley said, was probably one of the best he can remember with the football team winning its first ever state title, the volleyball team claiming third place at state for the second straight year and the wrestling team winning the Central Conference championship.

Runge said Shadley did a lot to give coaches the resources to be successful.

"In any athletics, you got ups and downs and you get a certain bunch of kids that work harder than anybody and they just can't quite get there. I think Jake (Shadley) did an awful lot to give the coaches freedom and stuff to be successful," Runge said. "We just did the new addition. We've done things with the weight room over time and a lot of different things. Jake's an awful big part of it, but he's got the support of the public and the community and I think Dan (Krueger) will do the same thing."

Krueger said he learned a lot working alongside Shadley.

"Jake (Shadley) is one of the most organized individuals I've ever met. He has a great passion for all sports. He had a great passion for Lakeview. Everything was very detailed," Krueger said. "He had a system in place and I think you can see that through the success he's had here at Lakeview as being the AD. The success the sports has had. Just a tremendous work ethic and just a passion for the job."

Upward trajectory

On the backs of a successful year, Krueger said he wants to build on the good things happening at Lakeview.

"We have quality individuals, quality student-athletes. We have new additions, new south gym and we just remodeled our weight room so there's a lot of important things going as far as the activities department," Krueger said. "Everyone's really excited. We've had success these past couple years and we want to build on that. Ultimately, success is great but we want to build quality student-athletes, help them develop to be great adults out in the real world."

The success of any athletic department hinges largely on the coaches. Krueger said that he feels Lakeview has quality coaches, which has resulted in the teams' successes on their respective playing surfaces.

"I feel all of our programs are well-organized and they have a great philosophy on how they're going to teach their young athletes to improve at their sport and improve in their leadership and character," he said.

Runge said he obviously wants Lakeview to be competitive and win state titles, but the biggest thing he hopes for the future of the Lakeview activities department is that everyone makes progress.

"Do better next week than you are this week," Runge said. "If everybody keeps doing that, and maybe you don't always end up a champion, but you can be proud of yourself and of your school for just making success and working together and doing things the right way. Everybody likes to be competitive and win, but if you better yourself every week, that's all we can ask for."

Krueger said his goal is to be competitive and put the activities department's best foot forward.

"We have a lot of passion here," Krueger said. "We want to provide the best we can to support our student-athletes and my goal is to try set our coaches and our student-athletes up to have the opportunity to have the best success."