CHS baseball aiming high for playoffs

Last year was supposed to be "the year" for Columbus High baseball. All the talent was there to break a 67-year state playoff drought before the COVID-19 pandemic dashed those hopes.
The Discoverers lost some key players off last year's squad, but return a solid core of pitchers and other key pieces that give CHS hope heading into 2021.
"I’m really excited about this group of players," head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Practice has gone really well the first two-and-a-half weeks. There’s a lot of energy and enthusiasm. These guys have high expectations for themselves and rightfully so. They’re buying into what we’re teaching and what we’re practicing. Now we’re excited for a chance to get to trust that in some games."
The team is senior-heavy this year with 11 seniors on the roster. Some of the key contributors will be CJ Fleeman, Colin Flyr and Tanner Kobza.
For the seniors, making it to state and breaking the drought is their focus.
"That’s always our ultimate goal for a season," Flyr said. "If we get there that would be a high point for us and we’ve been playing with each other for so long it would mean the world if we could all just get there together."
To reach state, Columbus High would need to win a district title, something that has never been done by the Discoverers. Johnson feels that the high expectations are warranted and expects big things out of his team.
"One of our goals would be to win a district championship," Johnson said. "Do something that hasn’t been done for Columbus baseball yet. These guys have high expectations for themselves and we believe in them and they believe in themselves as well. We want to build a program that regardless of who you have coming through, we have a standard and goal of getting to the state tournament every year.
"Then we can do some damage and mess stuff up when we get there, too. We’re excited. We have some high expectations and these guys have taken ownership of that. We’re just excited to get out on the field and hopefully start playing some games and proving it there."
The key to accomplishing these goals may lie in the pitching of CHS, but the arms aren't the only strength of Columbus. Johnson said he believes hitting will also be a strength.
"Pitching, I think, will be nice," he said. "We can mix and match a couple of different guys as starters and not have to run up 80 or 100 pitches. We have some faith in some guys that can come out of the bullpen. Hitting, I’m really excited. I think hitting is going to be a strength. They’re starting to trust and buy into having a plan at the plate.
"It’s frightening throwing (battling practice) to these guys even though there’s a screen. They can just mash. It’ll be a challenge early on, first games are always tough with live pitching and getting settled in. I think once we get settled in our order one through nine and even off the bench if needed for pinch-hitting of DHing, I think we have some depth there."
Another exciting change this year will be the move to the Heartland Athletic Conference, which features a tournament.
"It’s our first time playing in a conference tournament for baseball," Johnson said. "Just excited to get into that. We know we’re going to play quality teams in that tournament."
Columbus started its season on Thursday in a home doubleheader against Norfolk. Columbus won both games, 12-2 and 4-1, respectively.
A successful season wouldn't just be important to the players on the team but also to many members of the community.
"It would be one to remember when we look back on high school," Kobza said. "We can always say we were the ones to do it for our school. That’ll be a good memory to talk about as we get older."