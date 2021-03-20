CHS baseball aiming high for playoffs

"One of our goals would be to win a district championship," Johnson said. "Do something that hasn’t been done for Columbus baseball yet. These guys have high expectations for themselves and we believe in them and they believe in themselves as well. We want to build a program that regardless of who you have coming through, we have a standard and goal of getting to the state tournament every year.

"Then we can do some damage and mess stuff up when we get there, too. We’re excited. We have some high expectations and these guys have taken ownership of that. We’re just excited to get out on the field and hopefully start playing some games and proving it there."

The key to accomplishing these goals may lie in the pitching of CHS, but the arms aren't the only strength of Columbus. Johnson said he believes hitting will also be a strength.

"Pitching, I think, will be nice," he said. "We can mix and match a couple of different guys as starters and not have to run up 80 or 100 pitches. We have some faith in some guys that can come out of the bullpen. Hitting, I’m really excited. I think hitting is going to be a strength. They’re starting to trust and buy into having a plan at the plate.