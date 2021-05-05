CHS baseball draws Prep for district

Kobza was 3 for 6 with a run and an RBI, Beard went 2 for 4 with three runs drive in, and Kaden Young and Tyson Groene each had two hits.

Flyr also started on the mound and went five innings with two earned, four hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Cody Zrust gave up three earned on seven hits in two innings then Jarrett Bell came on for the final three innings, gave up two hits, struck out two and didn't allow any runs.

A walk and a single in the third led to three Islander runs and added to the 1-0 lead on an RBI ground out, single and error in the third. Beard's sac fly in the bottom of the inning plated the first CHS run.

Columbus took the lead in the fifth when Beard singled with Groene at second and Kobza at first. An error off the bat of CJ Fleeman scored two and tied it 4-4. Young doubled in the next at bat and made it 5-4. Three straight Grand Island singles in the sixth tied it. The Islanders led off the seventh also with three straight singles for a 6-5 lead and added another on a balk.

Tanner Kobza started the comeback rally on a one-out single.