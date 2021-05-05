CHS baseball draws Prep for district

Discoverer baseball players will hope to repeat the work of their soccer-playing classmates on Saturday. A week after CHS soccer went on the road and beat No. 4 Creighton Prep in the first round of the district tournament, the Columbus baseball team will look to do the same in a similar situation.
Columbus High baseball followed up a three-game skid with a three-game winning streak Monday and Tuesday and rose into the No. 15 spot in the Class A wildcard standings. That finish earned CHS the No. 3 seed in the A-3 district tournament headlined by No. 3 Lincoln East.
Prep is unranked, and a Columbus win wouldn't provide quite the shock value as last weekend. But for a program that hasn't been to the state tournament in almost 70 years, the Discoverers are almost always considered the underdog when they go on the road to the metro.
Columbus swept Grand Island on Monday in a Senior Night doubleheader final of 8-7 and 10-0 then went to Omaha on Tuesday and closed the regular season 16-13 following a 6-2 win over Omaha North.
Flyr walks it off in doubleheader opener
Columbus trailed 4-0 through 2 and ⅓, led 5-4 at one point then went into extras and fell behind 7-5 in the eighth in the first half of Monday's doubleheader. The Discoverers tied it on a Trey Kobza double and Brent Beard sac fly then won it two innings later when Flyr put the ball in play with the bases loaded and reached on an error.
Kobza was 3 for 6 with a run and an RBI, Beard went 2 for 4 with three runs drive in, and Kaden Young and Tyson Groene each had two hits.
Flyr also started on the mound and went five innings with two earned, four hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Cody Zrust gave up three earned on seven hits in two innings then Jarrett Bell came on for the final three innings, gave up two hits, struck out two and didn't allow any runs.
A walk and a single in the third led to three Islander runs and added to the 1-0 lead on an RBI ground out, single and error in the third. Beard's sac fly in the bottom of the inning plated the first CHS run.
Columbus took the lead in the fifth when Beard singled with Groene at second and Kobza at first. An error off the bat of CJ Fleeman scored two and tied it 4-4. Young doubled in the next at bat and made it 5-4. Three straight Grand Island singles in the sixth tied it. The Islanders led off the seventh also with three straight singles for a 6-5 lead and added another on a balk.
Tanner Kobza started the comeback rally on a one-out single.
Trey Kobza reached on an error to start the 10th, Beard doubled and Young walked with one down. A shot back to the pitcher turned into a force out at home. But Flyr capitalized on the opportunity in a 1-1 count and a hard grounder to short that was misplayed.
Fleeman fans eight
There were no need for dramatics in the nightcap. Columbus scored two in the first, exploded for five in the second and was up 8-0 through three. Fleeman backed up that offense with a four-inning start that included 8 Ks, just one hit and four walks.
Sam Kwapnioski was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Bock was 2 for 2 with a run scored and one driven in. Kwapnioski and Tadan Bell had doubles.
Kwapnioski singled to center in the third and gave Columbus an 8-0 lead. He then ended it on the mercy rule with a two-run double in the fifth.
Caleb Van Dyke had an uneventful inning of relief. He threw 17 pitches, didn't allow any hits or walks and struck out two.
Eickhoff pics up third win
Junior Ryan Eickhoff has just a 1.81 ERA and 28 strikeouts to 12 walks but hadn't earned a win since March 30 when he took the mound on Tuesday night. His hitters staked him to a 4-0 lead after three innings and he used that to even his record at 3-3 with 5 and ⅓ innings of work, two hits, two unearned runs, two walks and two strikeouts.
Evan Bock scored the first run of the game in the second when he led off with a walk, moved to third on a ground out and scored on Jarrett Bell's RBI ground out to first.
Bock singled with two on for a 2-0 lead and Kwapnioski drove in two more in the next at bat on another single in the third. Beard made it 5-0 on a sac fly then Bock walked with the bases loaded in the sixth.
North scored its only two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a hit batter, double and two-run error at second base.
