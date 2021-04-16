CHS baseball no-hit in HAC quarterfinals

Pius scored one in the first on three singles, added two in the fifth on a two-run home run and tacked on one more behind a single, walk and error in the sixth.

Kobza also started on the mound and went five innings with six hits, three earned runs, a walk and three strikeouts.

He scored the first run of the game in the win over Northeast when he led off with a single then made his way around on a comedy of errors by the Northeast outfield. Brent Beard singled and came around four hitters later to make it 2-0 on a passed ball.

Cody Zrust tripled in the leadoff spot in the fifth and scored on an error for a 3-0 advantage. Flyr's double made it 4-0 later in the inning. Northeast tied it in the seventh with five hits and a walk. A single and home run cut it to 4-2. A double, walk and one-out RBI single brought the Rockets to within one. They tied it on another RBI single in the next at bat.

Beard doubled with two down and Flyr walked to keep the inning alive in the bottom half for Young. He fouled off two pitches then sent a line drive to center and won the game.