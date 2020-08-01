CHS boys get a chance on the pitch at Cornhusker State Games

Columbus defeated Lincoln East 3-0 and Norris 4-0 in pool play before a 1-0 loss to Omaha Skutt and Lincoln Southwest 2-0. A 2-1 shootout victory over Grand Island the second weekend propelled the team to the semifinals. A loss to Papillion-La Vista South ended CHS championship hopes. Columbus led that one 3-1 before three unanswered by PLVS and a 4-3 loss.

Lopez and fellow graduate Kevin Palma-Lopez played during pool play while seniors Talon Strong and Adrian Pedroza were on the field for bracket play. Outside of those four, Columbus had a roster mostly full of inexperience. Strong would have led a back line that included a freshman, a sophomore and a junior that, while on the cusp of his final year, had only played sparingly up to this point.

The second weekend included a roster of 14 - 12 of whom will return next year.

"I think (the defense) did pretty well. Obviously, playing in this isn't quite the same as playing in a high school game. We would have made some mistakes in some crucial games for sure, but mid-season on, I think we would have been in good shape," Arlt said. "I think they were learning, they picked it up fast and we showed some things that I didn't know we were capable of doing, and we did that right off the bat."