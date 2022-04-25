CHS boys salvage split after falling into 0-2 hole

The Columbus High boys fell into an 0-2 hole in the second half of Saturday's Millard South tournament and looked destined for a weekend sweep. All signs, coach John Arlt said, didn't seem to indicate a comeback was in store.

But a goal right after halftime sparked a turnaround for a 3-2 win and a weekend split. Columbus lost to Omaha Burke 2-1 on Friday after CHS had a 1-0 halftime lead.

"Our body language and our energy and our effort was way down the last 20 minutes of the first half (against South Sioux). It was like we were just going through the motions," Arlt said. "We had a little talk, changed formations and we came out and, after Kay Ortiz scored, we were a different team."

South Sioux City took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute during a corner kick then doubled the advantage in the 23rd minute by a direct kick from about 20 to 25 yards out.

Junior Kay Ortiz cut the deficit in half in the 43rd minute when he scored his third of the season and second in as many matches.

"The execution, the aggressiveness, the energy, all that stuff, it was just fun to watch them play, and we were behind yet," Arlt said. "But we were a different team."

Freshman Janitxio Vazquez evened it 2-2 just six minutes later on this fourth goal of the year and first since April 4. Junior Jorge Tovar, a center back defender, found the game-winner from 35-40 yards out that sent Columbus into a wild celebration.

"If we play with that kind of energy and belief that we had in the second half, we can play with anybody in the state," Arlt said.

Columbus lost Friday for the first time in two weeks despite a first-half goal by senior Blake Thompson. CHS used the wind to its advantage in the first 40 minutes but then fell victim to a long, wind-aided goal that beat keeper David Bennett in the upper corner of the goal in the 55th minute.

Bennett made a save on a PK five minutes later but his defense arrived too late to clear the rebound and Burke slammed it home.

Columbus is 10-3 and plays at Kearney on Tuesday then hosts Lincoln Northeast on Thursday.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

