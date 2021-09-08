CHS boys tennis falls just short against South Sioux City

Columbus High boys tennis lost a tight 5-4 dual against South Sioux City Tuesday. Both teams split the six singles matches, but the Cardinals won two of the three doubles matches.

Ted Fehringer, Carter Goc and Carter Trebac won their respective singles matches. Fehringer and Goc won 8-3 and Trebac won in a tiebreak 9-8 (7-2).

The pairing of Bohden Jedlicka and Ted Fehringer won the lone doubles match for the Discoverers in an 8-0 shutout.

Jedlicka, Zoucha and Wemhoff lost their singles matches. Zoucha and Wemhoff teamed up for doubles and suffered an 8-3 defeat while Goc/Trebac lost in a tiebreak 9-8 (7-5).

Coach Scott Bethune said Trebac did a good job playing his first varsity matches as Frank Fehringer was unable to travel for the match.

Bethune said Frank's older brother, Ted, was the MVP of the meet.

"He came away as the only double winner. His singles game was fun to watch," Bethune said. "He was hitting the shots he wanted to hit and did a good job of moving his opponent around. Ted did a great job and I was proud of the way he performed."

