CHS boys tennis sees season end at state

Columbus Discoverers

The Columbus High boys tennis team lost all four of its first-round matches Thursday at the Class A state boys tennis championship at the Omaha-Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha. All four matches were decided in straight sets.

Junior Ted Fehringer competed against 7-seed Ian Lewis of Papillion-La Vista in No. 1 singles and lost 6-0, 6-1.

In No. 2 singles, sophomore Frank Fehringer faced the No. 8 seed, Millard West's Colin Schulte. Fehringer ended the match in defeat with a score of 6-1, 6-0.

CHS had a pair of juniors, Bohden Jedlicka and Blake Wemhoff, compete in No. 1 doubles. They squared off against Lincoln Pius X's Cooper Nichols and Ian Woita, who were the No. 10 overall seed. The Thunderbolts defeated the Discoverers 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

Sophomore Carter Goc and junior Alex Zoucha competed as the No. 2 doubles tandem against No. 8 Bellevue West and lost 6-0, 6-0.

