CHS boys unable to finish in 1-0 road loss to rival Norfolk

The opportunities were few and far between, but they were there.
Columbus High boys soccer failed to capitalize on the scant chances it had Thursday at Norfolk and dropped a 1-0 decision to the rival Panthers while falling to 1-2 on the season.
CHS coach John Arlt estimated there were only about five total shots on goal between the old foes. Columbus had four of those. Norfolk had the one that mattered.
Panther senior Jose Figueroa collected a weak clearing attempt by the Discoverer back line from beyond the penalty area and squared up a shot that found the upper corner and sent his side into celebration midway through the second half.
Columbus produced four times as many attempts and, as mentioned, four times as many on frame but saw it's inability to finish ruin hopes for an eighth straight win over its neighbors to the north.
"Especially the first half, we had so many chances and just didn't convert," Arlt said. "It's just one of those games, I guess. We're really disappointed because we felt like we outplayed them. But the scoreboard is what matters."
CHS opened the season with a 3-1 loss to No. 3 Gretna on March 19 then walloped Lakeview the next day 10-0. But while four different Columbus players had two goals in the victory, that scoring prowess didn't carry over.
Arlt was appreciative of the way his team created looks. He said the boys may have overpassed at times, but it's hard to argue with nearly 20 shots on goal. Columbus continues to learn how to play fast together and be dangerous at a moment's notice. That area was lacking in Norfolk.
"We need to do a better job of clearing, and we need to do a better job of finishing," Arlt said. "We had multiple chances to score multiple goals."
Three starters were unavailable for the game, which forced some youngsters into unexpected minutes and some starters into longer minutes. Fatigue, Arlt said, may have been a factor in the second half
The varsity squad hung out together and watched the junior varsity game afterward - something Arlt did purposely to give a team with mixed levels of experience more time together.
Columbus will hope that pays off instantly. Another rival, Fremont, travels to Wilderness Park for a 5 p.m. game on Friday afternoon. Columbus is 6-0-1 against Fremont in its last seven, stretching back to a scoreless tie in 2011.
"One of the things we need to be better at is, we've got to be able to take a player on, one-on-one. We haven't been able to do al lot of that yet in practice. We're looking to pass off instead of taking somebody one-on-one," Arlt said.... "I know it bothers them to lose. But it seems like they can put it behind them. Hopefully we can rest up and get refocused."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.