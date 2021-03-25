CHS boys unable to finish in 1-0 road loss to rival Norfolk

Arlt was appreciative of the way his team created looks. He said the boys may have overpassed at times, but it's hard to argue with nearly 20 shots on goal. Columbus continues to learn how to play fast together and be dangerous at a moment's notice. That area was lacking in Norfolk.

"We need to do a better job of clearing, and we need to do a better job of finishing," Arlt said. "We had multiple chances to score multiple goals."

Three starters were unavailable for the game, which forced some youngsters into unexpected minutes and some starters into longer minutes. Fatigue, Arlt said, may have been a factor in the second half

The varsity squad hung out together and watched the junior varsity game afterward - something Arlt did purposely to give a team with mixed levels of experience more time together.

Columbus will hope that pays off instantly. Another rival, Fremont, travels to Wilderness Park for a 5 p.m. game on Friday afternoon. Columbus is 6-0-1 against Fremont in its last seven, stretching back to a scoreless tie in 2011.