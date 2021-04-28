CHS boys within one win of .500

Columbus squandered a chance to go up 2-0 in the first half of Tuesday's match with Kearney, paid for that mistake but controlled the rest of the match for a 3-1 win on the campus at CHS.
The win means five in a row and makes the Discoverers 6-7 ahead of one final regular season match Thursday at Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets, at 3-8, offer the Discoverers an opportunity that looked quite bleak just a few weeks ago.
Improving health in the starting lineup, the return of a few key players and the progress of team youth have put Columbus in position to keep alive the most important streak in the history of the program. Columbus hasn't suffered through a losing season in more than three decades of play.
CHS has the chance to keep that history alive after recovering from some brief adversity on Tuesday. Yet, even with a momentary lull in performance, coach John Arlt said the response to it made the victory surpass last week's win at Bellevue West.
"We played into the wind in the second half and scored those two goals and really, really controlled play for most of the half," Arlt said. "All in all, it topped the Bellevue West game. This was our best game of the season."
Arlt said that because of how he saw his team work through an emotional roller coaster late in the half.
Israel Robledo gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when he scored his sixth goal of the season and first in two weeks. CHS had a chance to make it 2-0 minutes later on a penalty kick but missed. That miss swung the momentum to Kearney for a game-tying goal in the final few minutes of the half.
There was some obvious disappointment to work through. Arlt said the energy and intensity dropped in the final minutes before the break. Although that has been an issue at times this season, Columbus overcame it and dictated the action despite, as Arlt mentioned, playing against the wind.
Juan Rodriguez scored his second of the year in the 71st minute, then Jorge Tovar, one of those players that has only recently returned to full strength, doubled the advantage with two minutes remaining.
"We came out the second half and we played very aggressively," Arlt said. "I was very impressed, and we were playing a quality opponent."
Columbus also learned its postseason path on Wednesday when the district assignments were released. Because of the rough start to the season, CHS sat 23rd in the wildcard standings and will travel to Omaha on Saturday to face No. 4 Creighton Prep at noon. Omaha Northwest and Grand Island are on the other side of the bracket.
"When you're sitting at 1-7, that's a pretty big hill to climb. They've kind of been taking it one game at a time," Arlt said. "...I think we've done a pretty good job of focusing only on our next opponent. That's gotten us to this point."
