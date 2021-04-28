CHS boys within one win of .500

Columbus squandered a chance to go up 2-0 in the first half of Tuesday's match with Kearney, paid for that mistake but controlled the rest of the match for a 3-1 win on the campus at CHS.

The win means five in a row and makes the Discoverers 6-7 ahead of one final regular season match Thursday at Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets, at 3-8, offer the Discoverers an opportunity that looked quite bleak just a few weeks ago.

Improving health in the starting lineup, the return of a few key players and the progress of team youth have put Columbus in position to keep alive the most important streak in the history of the program. Columbus hasn't suffered through a losing season in more than three decades of play.

CHS has the chance to keep that history alive after recovering from some brief adversity on Tuesday. Yet, even with a momentary lull in performance, coach John Arlt said the response to it made the victory surpass last week's win at Bellevue West.

"We played into the wind in the second half and scored those two goals and really, really controlled play for most of the half," Arlt said. "All in all, it topped the Bellevue West game. This was our best game of the season."

Arlt said that because of how he saw his team work through an emotional roller coaster late in the half.