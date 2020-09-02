CHS competes at Pius X Invite

Jacey Hughes was only five strokes from placing in the top 15 at the Lincoln Pius X Invite on Tuesday, leading Columbus High to a 13th place finish out of 17 teams.
Hughes shot a 90, Sarah Lasson carded a 93, Sarah Massman scored 97 and Josalyn Bice finished with a 117.
Coco Kolbas of Pius X won the meet with a score of 67, leading the Thunderbolts to a second-place finish.
Millard North won the invite with three girls finishing in the top 15 including Katie Ruge, who shot a 75 for third place.
Columbus High is in action next at 9 a.m. on Friday in the Grand Island Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!