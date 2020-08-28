CHS D swallows up Scottsbluff

Their future status was unknown following the game.

Brody Mickey came in under center and guided the offense for the final seven plays of the first half and all of the second. He finished 1 of 3 with 14 yards passing and with five carries for negative-1 yard rushing but wasn't asked to do much in the final 24 minutes.

That plus one drive that started at the CHS 3 and two around the 20 led the Discoverers to take a conservative approach to play calling, and the defense was guiding the ship on the other side of the ball.

"We had phenomenal defense. It was just great; linebackers did their job; everyone did their job," Thompson said. "It played a huge part."

Scottsbluff started the second half with another long drive, this one 15 plays and 63 yards but a mishandled pitch on a second down at the CHS 15 set up a third-and-13. CHS made a stop on a four yard pass then watched as Scottsbluff's 27-yard field goal attempt clanged off the right upright.

The defense forced a three-and-out on the next Bearcat drive, stopped the visitors on downs with 11:13 to go in the game then forced a fumble and picked off a pass.