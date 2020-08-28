CHS D swallows up Scottsbluff

Columbus High lost its starting quarterback and starting center but had more than enough bodies on defense to hold the runner-up in Class B from the last two years to zero points and open the season with a 13-0 home victory over Scottsbluff.
Quarterback CJ Fleeman hit on 4 of 6 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown in the first half but went out with a right knee injury with 2:07 to go before halftime. A few snaps later, it was center Leo De DeLa Rosa who was left lying on his back and calling for the trainer.
Neither returned but their teammates found enough offense and more than enough defense to let the 13-0 halftime lead stand up as the final score.
Garrett Esch kicked a pair of field goals and Trey Kobza was on the other end of Fleeman's 51-yard touchdown pass.
Scottsbluff was held to 68 yards in the first half and just 190 for the game. The CHS defense kept coming up with plays when the Discoverers needed it most.
Blake Thompson ended two drives with interceptions, Blayze Standley recovered a fumble and a linebacking corps that rotates about seven players came with key stops.
Scottsbluff had a clear advantage up front - the Bearcats feature 10 players 230 pounds or heavier while Columbus has just three - but CHS withstood the Bearcats' best punch time and again and earned the biggest win for the program in a couple of seasons.
"Teams that play that physical, usually give us problems," coach Craig Williams said. "That goes to the mentality we've been trying to create in the offseason is to play more physical. We've just got to keep hammering that. At times we were really getting downhill; other times we need to pick it up. We'll keep hammering that and press forward."
Columbus drove down to the Scottsbluff 9 on the opening drive of the game and appeared to score the opening touchdown on a run by Esch before a holding call pushed the Discoverers back. A 9-yard loss on the next play added to it. Thompson caught a 15-yard pass to move Esch a little closer and he converted on a 24-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
The Bearcats responded with a 13-play drive that had them at the Discoverer 22 when Thompson came up with his first pick.
Kobza made it 10-0 following Esch's extra point with 4:47 left in the first half when Fleeman found him on a streak up the west sideline. Kobza caught the pass about 20 yards down field and raced the rest of the way, carrying a tackler past the goal line.
"I'm the main wide receiver on that. Obviously, they didn't cover me; there was no one there," Kobza said. "It was a good pass."
Esch tacked on the final points with just two seconds left in the first half on a 23-yard field goal, capping a nine-play drive that included the injuries to Fleeman and DeLa Rosa.
Their future status was unknown following the game.
Brody Mickey came in under center and guided the offense for the final seven plays of the first half and all of the second. He finished 1 of 3 with 14 yards passing and with five carries for negative-1 yard rushing but wasn't asked to do much in the final 24 minutes.
That plus one drive that started at the CHS 3 and two around the 20 led the Discoverers to take a conservative approach to play calling, and the defense was guiding the ship on the other side of the ball.
"We had phenomenal defense. It was just great; linebackers did their job; everyone did their job," Thompson said. "It played a huge part."
Scottsbluff started the second half with another long drive, this one 15 plays and 63 yards but a mishandled pitch on a second down at the CHS 15 set up a third-and-13. CHS made a stop on a four yard pass then watched as Scottsbluff's 27-yard field goal attempt clanged off the right upright.
The defense forced a three-and-out on the next Bearcat drive, stopped the visitors on downs with 11:13 to go in the game then forced a fumble and picked off a pass.
"We like to pride ourselves on our heart," linebacker Ernest Hausmann said. "No matter what size you're going up against, it's all about the person that has the bigger heart that's going to win the battle. Today was the day we came out on top."
Mason Moore finished with 36 yards rushing on 11 carries, Kobza had 17 yards on the ground to go with his 51 through the air, Thompson had 29 yards receiving on two catches and Hausmann caught a pass for 15 yards.
Columbus is back at home next week against rival Norfolk.
"It's been a game we've been looking forward to since it was added to the schedule. We knew it would be tough competition playing the state runner-up two years in a row," Hausmann said. "We knew it was a big challenge. We took that upon ourselves and focused on the grind because we knew it was going to be a four-quarter grind with them. We knew we had to fight it out all the way through the final horn."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegra.com.
