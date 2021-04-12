CHS fights through weather at Kearney Invite

Columbus High golf faced less than ideal conditions Friday at an invite in Kearney but put fourth several strong performances on a blustery day.

Junior Brock Kuhlman was tops among the Discoverers with a round of 81. He tied for sixth and was awarded the seventh-place medal on a scorecard playoff.

Kuhlman led a CHS team that put together a round of 368 and finished ninth out of 15. Brody Mickey followed Kuhlman with a 93, Emmit McMeekin carded a 94, Hogan Kriech put together a round of 100 and Landen Hastreiter scored 108.

Columbus High was at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Monday in Norfolk. Check the Telegram website (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in future issues for results and details on the tournament.

"I have been around a lot of bad weather days on the course, but this ranks up there," Columbus coach Brady Vancura said. "We had wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour and rain for about nine of the holes. But I thought our guys maintained a positive attitude throughout the round. We got off to a rough start again, so we need to find a way to give ourselves some momentum at the beginning of the day."

