CHS girls bring momentum into 2021

There's no doubt about the emotions and expectations the Columbus High girls took with them on a bus ride to Grand Island on Thursday.

The Discoverers qualified four members to the state tournament last season and bring back three of those four, one who earned a state medal.

Even as humbling as golf can be, there's a certain level of confidence that is flowing through the roster. Three experienced state players will watch closely as the rest of the starting lineup comes together. Until then, Sarah Lasso, Jacey Hughes and Kaidence Spiegel will move the team forward and try to develop it into one that can send all five to state in October.

Four was a lot of fun, but competing among the best in the team standings is the goal.

"I'm very excited for the incoming freshmen and everyone who's been working hard to this point. I'm also just so excited for this whole season because I know we are going to do really well," Lasso said. "I have an expectation as a team we can make it to state this year. There's even more excitement this year because I know we're capable of doing that."

Lasso was the best player of the bunch when CHS barely missed out last fall. Her sophomore year ended with a 15th place finish and earned the first state medal of her career.