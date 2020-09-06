CHS Girls Golf

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Lasso led Columbus High golfers for the second time this season and the Discoverers took seventh out of 12 at Friday's Islander Invite in Grand Island.

Lasso shot an 84 with 42 on the front and back nine at Jackrabbit Run; that was good enough for 14th overall.

Columbus' top four golfers put together a 369 team total, 15 shots behind sixth place Lincoln Southeast. North Platte had three players shoot in the 70s and took the tournament championship with a 316 total - 11 better than runners-up Lincoln Pius X.

Nicole Kolbas of Pius shot a 4-under 68, carding 3-under on the front then 1-under on the back, for the medalist award. She was six shots better than Kaitlyn Dumler of Lincoln East.

Other Columbus scores included Jacey Hughes with an 87, Sarah Massman posting a 91, Sydney Fleeman carding a 107 and Joslyn Bice putting together a 111.

"The team score was the lowest of the season," coach Anne Robertson said in emailed comments. "Sarah Lasso and Jacey Hughes continued their strong play. Sarah Massman lowered her individual score six strokes from Tuesday with another personal record. Individual and team scores continue to show strong improvement, and all continue to work hard in practice and on weekends."