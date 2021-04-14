CHS girls return from week away with win

Columbus High girls soccer returned from its longest in-season break withoug showing much rust in a 3-1 home win Tuesday over Lincoln North Star.

CHS hadn't played since a week earlier and a 6-0 win over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. The Discoverers longest time away prior to seven days off was four days in a row twice during the current schedule.

With that much time to train and rest up, coach Zack Wayman was anxious to see how his team would respond in terms of energy and effort.

"I was looking forward to seeing our girls come out fresh," Wayman said. "We looked fast and dynamic. The other worry was, we started out a little slow. Credit to North Star; they started out really well and had us pinned back a little bit for the first five to 10 minutes. But after that and we got our subs in, we woke up and controlled the game for the most part."

Columbus improved to 7-3 on the season and won its second in a row on goals from Alexis Haynes and Madison Jenny. Haynes had the first on a play that repeated itself three times. Junior Addie Kudron took a pass in the midfield and found Haynes on a run through the defense that she took to goal and scored.