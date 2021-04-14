CHS girls return from week away with win

Columbus High girls soccer returned from its longest in-season break withoug showing much rust in a 3-1 home win Tuesday over Lincoln North Star.
CHS hadn't played since a week earlier and a 6-0 win over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. The Discoverers longest time away prior to seven days off was four days in a row twice during the current schedule.
With that much time to train and rest up, coach Zack Wayman was anxious to see how his team would respond in terms of energy and effort.
"I was looking forward to seeing our girls come out fresh," Wayman said. "We looked fast and dynamic. The other worry was, we started out a little slow. Credit to North Star; they started out really well and had us pinned back a little bit for the first five to 10 minutes. But after that and we got our subs in, we woke up and controlled the game for the most part."
Columbus improved to 7-3 on the season and won its second in a row on goals from Alexis Haynes and Madison Jenny. Haynes had the first on a play that repeated itself three times. Junior Addie Kudron took a pass in the midfield and found Haynes on a run through the defense that she took to goal and scored.
Kudron assisted three times, two other times finding Jenny. Haynes now has two goals on the season, Jenny has seven and Kudron picked up her first three assists. Columbus scored twice in the first half and once more after the break. North Star earned a free kick near the sideline in the second half and played a ball into the box, had a deflection off a thigh and collected the loose ball for a shot and the only Navigator goal. Columbus led 3-0 at the time.
"We scored a lot of really good goals, a lot of team goals utilizing our attacking midfield positions more," Wayman said. "That was a focus, and just finishing. We didn't have a lot of chances, but we were able to capitalize when we did."
Columbus has scored 26 goals in its 10 matches and has three times scored four or more. Yet, while the Discoverers have been potent, Wayman said the next step was controlling a match with possession, wearing opponents down and creating quality chances over a quantity of opportunities. Tuesday showed that CHS is on its way to fulfilling that approach.
"I think that's what we're slowly transitioning to, which is kind of the goal," Wayman said. "It's not healthy to just be a go, go, go, go team kicking it forward; that's going to wear you into the ground. We're trying to find that balance of possessing and wearing a team down. That's what we did. North Star did not have the same energy in the second half as it did in the beginning. When we found those openings, we attacked them with decisiveness."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.