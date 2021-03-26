CHS girls run streak to three

Columbus High girls soccer stuck with it and saw that persistence pay off with a pair of second half goals in a 2-0 win Thursday at Norfolk.
Coach Zach Wayman put together a game plan for ball control and patience that proved to be the difference in a match where the Discoverers held a territorial advantage but had to fight to keep it.
Learning to possess the ball and dictate the action rather than constantly going full speed ahead at the net is an approach Wayman has been impressing on his group as its best way to find success.
Columbus had that Monday in a 3-0 win at Grand Island that saw the Discoverers score twice in the second half. There wasn't a first-half goal in Thursday's match to provide some comfort, but Columbus produced seven corners, held Norfolk to just four shots, none on goal, and again determined the pace and location of play.
"It was a real tough game, that's what we expected it to be. We knew it wouldn't be easy," Wayman said. "We had a good strategy going in and we played well. I don't know if we controlled the game perfectly, because Norfolk is a team that competes all the time, but I thought we played as well as we could have given the circumstances."
Columbus finally found its two goals 60 minutes into the match when senior Maddie Uhlig scored unassisted and Addie Kudron took a pass from Madison Jenny to make it 2-0. Freshman Jordyn Trotta earned the shutout in net, her third in a row.
Uhlig created space for herself up the left wing and sent a shot, that might have initially been a cross attempt, through the box. Whether it was a shot or a pass, on the scoresheet it's a goal. Uhlig's kick went just over the Norfolk keeper's gloves to the far corner.
"We needed a break there, and she just made a play," Wayman said. "She's one of the toughest players on the team."
Jenny took a pass on a throw in, dribbled past some Panther defenders and snuck a pass through the defense to Kudron in the box. She finished from about 12 yards out.
"I really see this team starting to find our identity," Wayman said. "They know how we want to play, they know what it's supposed to look like, they know what it feels like when you get in that rhythm and they're really doing it together. That's what I'm most proud of - they're really committed to everything we do."
Columbus didn't have much time to celebrate. Another rival, Fremont, came to Wilderness Park for a 5 p.m. match on Friday evening.
"They play a really aggressive style of defense, so we'll have to be on our toes," Wayman said. "We'll have to be ready right away because they're not going to shy away from us, that's for sure."
COLUMBUS 3, GRAND ISLAND 0 (Monday): Uhlig and Kudron found the back of the net three days earlier in a road win that made CHS 2-1. Sophomore Joey Long added another while Jenny had another assist to go with helpers from Alexis Haynes and Ellie Thompson. Columbus led 1-0 after the first 40 minutes then added two second half goals. Trotta was perfect in net. The Discoverers peppered the Islander net with 18 shots on goal.
