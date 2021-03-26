CHS girls run streak to three

Uhlig created space for herself up the left wing and sent a shot, that might have initially been a cross attempt, through the box. Whether it was a shot or a pass, on the scoresheet it's a goal. Uhlig's kick went just over the Norfolk keeper's gloves to the far corner.

"We needed a break there, and she just made a play," Wayman said. "She's one of the toughest players on the team."

Jenny took a pass on a throw in, dribbled past some Panther defenders and snuck a pass through the defense to Kudron in the box. She finished from about 12 yards out.

"I really see this team starting to find our identity," Wayman said. "They know how we want to play, they know what it's supposed to look like, they know what it feels like when you get in that rhythm and they're really doing it together. That's what I'm most proud of - they're really committed to everything we do."

Columbus didn't have much time to celebrate. Another rival, Fremont, came to Wilderness Park for a 5 p.m. match on Friday evening.

"They play a really aggressive style of defense, so we'll have to be on our toes," Wayman said. "We'll have to be ready right away because they're not going to shy away from us, that's for sure."