CHS girls take team silver at Kearney doubles tournament

Columbus High girls tennis won a total of 15 matches, won the No. 2 doubles bracket and were second among 10 teams at the Kearney doubles tournament on April 15.

Four CHS doubles teams competed and each of the four had a winning record. The best of those was senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels going a perfect 5-0 and winning a championship at No. 2 doubles.

Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson were third at No. 1 doubles, Sarah Lasso and Abby Loeffelholz earned fifth place at No. 3 doubles and Keira Feehan and Sydney Fleeman were fourth at No. 4 doubles.

Those results left Columbus High tied with host Kearney on 81 team points. Lincoln East won the tournament with 90 points.

"I was really pleased with the efforts and results by all of the girls. It's the highest we've placed at this meet in at least 16 years," coach Dave Licari said. "I switched a couple of our doubles groups at the end of last week and the girls have responded great."

Hazlett and Kapels won each of their five matches by at least three games. Their closest margin was an 8-5 victory over a team from Lincoln North Star. They defeated two opponents by dominant 8-1 scores, won another 8-3 and another 8-4.