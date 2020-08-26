CHS girls top rivals in Norfolk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High girls golf won its first event of the season and did so going away in a triangular Monday at Norfolk.

The Discoverers shot a 382 total in their first 18-hole tournament. CHS was 27 shots better than Norfolk and 78 strokes ahead of Fremont.

Leading the way was Jacey Hughes with a 91. Sarah Lasso shot a 92, Kaidence Spielgel carded a 95, Sarah Massman put together a round of 104 and Josalyn Bice came in with a 113.

Norfolk's Kylie Blume posted the top score of the day with an 87. Hughes was second, Lasso third and Spiegel fourth.

Columbus junior varsity members included Mallory Comely shooting 124, Sydney Fleming carding 188, Elly Scheel recording a 148 and Anna Massman with a 154.

"It's always great to get a win and against rival schools, and it confirms for the players how beneficial their summer practice and play is for the golf season," coach Anne Robertson said. "The team is excited to see how we match up in our first invite, at Kearney's Awarii Dunes, after our start."

Robertson also said the team's ability to cope with a hot day made a major difference.