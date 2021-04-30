CHS girls win third straight, head to postseason with 10 wins

Uhlig made it 2-0 shortly into the second half when she made a free run up the left wing into the box and ripped a rocket to the far post past the keeper.

Columbus had several other chances but, without any real threats on its own end, was content to dictate the flow of play and close out a comfortable win.

Ten wins match the most recent high from three years ago when CHS was in the midst of back-to-back trips to the state tournament. The Discoverers returned all but three goals from that roster but needed to find a supporting cast behind the likes of the three players mentioned and others such as Addie Kudron, Alyssa and Emma Zwingman, Kaitlyne Sander and Katelyn Lantis.

Plus, CHS was moving back into a full-time Class A schedule and competition in the HAC. Columbus losses have included No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, No. 2 Gretna, 9-4 Lincoln Southeast and 13-4 North Platte.