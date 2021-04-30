CHS girls win third straight, head to postseason with 10 wins

Columbus High girls soccer dominated a 2-0 win over Lincoln Northeast on Thursday and set the stage for a hopeful run into the postseason.
The Discoverers have shut out their last four opponents despite losing to North Platte on April 16; that one came in a scoreless shootout. Columbus would like to continue that sort of defensive effort into the district tournament, continue to control possession and do it all again at the same location.
CHS hosted Northeast on campus Thursday evening and will do the same against 9-6 Bellevue East on Saturday morning at 11.
Seniors Madison Jenny and Alexis Haynes scored for the Discoverers. They improved to 10-4 and reached double digits wins for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
"We started off a little slower, but we grew into the game," coach Zack Wayman, who thought the slow start might have been due to some Senior Night festivities, said. "We controlled it pretty well start to finish. We controlled possession, and they didn't have a shot on goal."
Jenny scored her team-leading 10th goal of the season on the other end of a corner kick from Haynes. Haynes served up a cross that made it through traffic to the back post where Jenny was waiting for an easy tap in.
Uhlig made it 2-0 shortly into the second half when she made a free run up the left wing into the box and ripped a rocket to the far post past the keeper.
Columbus had several other chances but, without any real threats on its own end, was content to dictate the flow of play and close out a comfortable win.
Ten wins match the most recent high from three years ago when CHS was in the midst of back-to-back trips to the state tournament. The Discoverers returned all but three goals from that roster but needed to find a supporting cast behind the likes of the three players mentioned and others such as Addie Kudron, Alyssa and Emma Zwingman, Kaitlyne Sander and Katelyn Lantis.
Plus, CHS was moving back into a full-time Class A schedule and competition in the HAC. Columbus losses have included No. 1 Lincoln Southwest, No. 2 Gretna, 9-4 Lincoln Southeast and 13-4 North Platte.
"This is what they wanted - having a winning season and playing well against the best teams in the state," Wayman said. "If you'd ask if they'd take 10-4 by the end of the year, I think a lot of them would. We've had a pretty good season for the most part and the girls have enjoyed it. But we know it's not over yet."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.