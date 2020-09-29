CHS golf closes regular season with triangular win

Columbus girls golf pulled off a victory in its first regular season competition on Monday in a triangular at Aurora against Aurora and York.

The Discoverers were led by Sarah Lasso who shot a 40 for the lowest score overall.

As a team, CHS shot a 181 defeating York by one stroke and Aurora by 29.

Jacey Hughes carded a 44 for third, Sarah Massman shot a 45 for fourth, Kaidence Spiegel scored a 52 for ninth and Mallory Comley finished with a 57 for 13th.

Columbus will be in action next at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday in Norfolk. The other teams in the tournament include Norfolk, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest and Norfolk.

The Discoverers will then host districts at Elks Country Club on Monday against Fremont, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South.

The first three teams and the first ten individual places plus ties in each district will qualify for the NSAA Championship, using medal play.