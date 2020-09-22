 Skip to main content
CHS golf earns Maroon Cup points over Norfolk
CHS golf earns Maroon Cup points over Norfolk

Columbus High girls golf put another notch in the win column of the Discoverer's tally against their rivals from Norfolk on Monday at Elks Country Club.

Behind a 43 by Jacey Hughes and a pair of 46s by Sarah Lasso and Sarah Massman, Columbus had the top three finishers of the 10 varsity players on the course. 

Kaidence Spiegel's 49 gave CHS four of the top six and earned the Discoverers a 184-207 victory over the Panthers. Mallory Comley's 57 rounded out Columbus High varsity scores.

Norfolk had the better of CHS in the junior varsity competition 238-251. Josalyn Bice topped Columbus rounds with a 53 and was followed by a 61 from Sydney Fleeman, 67 by Anna Massman and 70s from Elly Scheel and Elizabeth Mowrey. Bice's score was the best by one shot over the rest of the JV field.

Ella Shevlin's 63 was the best among three Columbus reserves including Reagan Frerichs with a 73 and Ava Braithwait with a 75.

