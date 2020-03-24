CHS Golf: Kuhlman looking for redemption in sophomore year

Columbus High sophomore Brock Kuhlman came as close as possible to joining former Discoverer Shane Hess at the state golf championships last year, but fell just short at districts and was one spot out of qualifying as a wildcard.
This year, Kuhlman will be one of the leaders for CHS boys golf along with senior Mitchell Goc. Both golfers are hoping to make it to the state tournament.
This season won't be easy, though, as Class A still looks to be as strong as ever.
"We’re excited about this season," head coach Rick Benson said. "Class A boys golf is tremendous golf. The kids in Lincoln and Omaha have the advantage of having swing coaches in their area that they can work with. The competition is really tough for us, but we are excited about this season."
For Kuhlman, this season is about accomplishing what he wasn't able to last year.
Even though narrowly missing out last season hurt, he's using it as motivation this time around.
"It was obviously disappointing, but you have to just get past it and put it in the past and get ready this year," he said. "It’s motivating. I’m just forgetting about it and moving on to this year."
Mitchell Goc is also setting high goals for himself in his final varsity season.
The fourth-year player has never been to state and is hoping that changes in 2020.
"Getting to state would be a good accomplishment and be a good goal to shoot for," Goc said. "That’s probably my main goal for senior year; also being a leader and trying to help underclassmen throughout the season."
Even though he's just a sophomore, Kuhlman is also being viewed as a leader.
How that duo goes about their business in training and on the course could be a major factor in overall team success.
"Their example is maybe more important than what they say," Benson said. "All my young kids look at these guys. They’re the better players. Their example out on the course, how they present themselves and how hard they work on their own game really demonstrates to the young kids what they need to do to be better."
As far as competing as a team, it may be difficult for the Discoverers to keep up with the top teams of Class A.
Columbus will see the highest level of competition week in and week out.
"Our schedule is amazing," Benson said. "We’re in tournaments almost every week with Lincoln schools and Norfolk, who still has a good team, as well as Kearney and Grand Island. It seems like we rotate and go to different events. We see them most weeks. As far as the team placing high in tournaments, I kind of expect us to be middle of the pack. That might be the top that we get at this point."
Columbus is hoping to have some kids step up to fill in the rest of the varsity roster.
One new addition to the team is a familiar face to CHS wrestling fans - Mac Shevlin.
"He brings in that mindset that he’s going to work hard and be successful," Benson said. "With golf that can be somewhat frustrating. Even in my own game, it’s like, 'Why can’t I hit this ball?' Right now he has a great attitude. I coached wrestling for 38 years, so I’m in that same mindset. We mix pretty well together. I really like his attitude."
Other golfers that will be competing for one of the five varsity spots are Cole Ashley, Landon Hastreiter, Riley Garretts and Emmit McMeekin.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
