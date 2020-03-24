CHS Golf: Kuhlman looking for redemption in sophomore year

The fourth-year player has never been to state and is hoping that changes in 2020.

"Getting to state would be a good accomplishment and be a good goal to shoot for," Goc said. "That’s probably my main goal for senior year; also being a leader and trying to help underclassmen throughout the season."

Even though he's just a sophomore, Kuhlman is also being viewed as a leader.

How that duo goes about their business in training and on the course could be a major factor in overall team success.

"Their example is maybe more important than what they say," Benson said. "All my young kids look at these guys. They’re the better players. Their example out on the course, how they present themselves and how hard they work on their own game really demonstrates to the young kids what they need to do to be better."

As far as competing as a team, it may be difficult for the Discoverers to keep up with the top teams of Class A.

Columbus will see the highest level of competition week in and week out.