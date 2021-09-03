CHS golf ninth in Lincoln

Columbus High golf faced its largest field of the season on Tuesday at Lincoln at the Lincoln Pius X shootout. Senior Jacey Hughes was one shot off the top 15 and earning a medal when she put together a 10-over 81. Two players tied for 14th with rounds of 80 and denied Hughes a piece of hardware.

Columbus was ninth as a team with a 378 total. CHS edged Kearned by a shot but was well back of eighth-place Millard West at 352. Lincoln Southwest was one shot better than Millard North 302-303 for the tournament title.

Katie Ruge of Millard North was a six-stroke winner on the individual leaderboard with a 65. Nicole Kolbas of Pius and Karsen Morrison of North Platte both had 71s.

Sarah Lasso was eight shots back of Huges with an 89 while Kaidence Spiegel and Jersey Odgaard both carded a found of 104.

"The team needs to continue to practice to gain confidence for competitive rounds," coach Anne Robertson said. "We're seeing great things in practice, but, at the same time, all players are struggling to put a consistent round together."

Columbus was back in action Friday at the Grand Island Invite.

"Hoping Friday all players, one through five, will have that complete round," Robertson said.

