CHS golf sets new bests at home invite

There was a whole list of reasons why Columbus High golf walked off the course at Elks Country Club last week full of satisfaction.
In perhaps one of the most enjoyable rounds in program history, Columbus put three golfers in the top 15, finished sixth overall and set several new scoring marks individually and collectively.
Sixth doesn't initially sound like much of an achievement, but Columbus finished ahead of four teams that were ahead of the Discoverers in the Class A differential standings.
That, plus the lowest team score in five years, had the boys and coach Brady Vancura beaming with pride.
"There were a lot of bests today. We had our lowest team score this season by 17 shots, we beat four teams ranked ahead of us and we shot 335 for the first time since 2016," Vancura said. "There were a lot of good things to celebrate."
Columbus High's 335 total was put together with one player in the 70s and two in the 80s. CHS was 11 shots back of Grand Island, which tied Omaha Westside with a 324, but took second on the tiebreaker. Kearney and Lincoln East put together a 328 and Papillion-La Vista South had a 333.
Columbus was led by Brock Kuhlman shooting 78 and finishing alone in third place. He was one shot back of Marcus Holling from Grand Island and three away from tournament champion Cole Feddersen of Kearney.
Hogan Kriech tied for 12th with an 81 while Brody Mickey tied for 15th on an 82. Landon Hastreiter shot 94 and Emmit McMeekin also carded a 94.
"Hogan earned his first medal as a Discoverer with his lowest round of the season," Vancura said. "Brody was one shot away from a medal with his lowest round of the season. These two played consistently through the day in tough winds."
Kriech shot 39 on the front and 42 on the back for a 9-over total. He had nine pars, one birdie, six bogeys and two double bogeys. His back nine was an adventure that included a bogey on nine and 10, two pars in a row, a double, a par, another double, a birdie and a bogey.
Mickey followed a similar path with six pars and three bogeys on the front. The back included two pars, three bogeys, two doubles and a birdie.
Kuhlman failed to sink any birdie putts but had 13 pars to go with four bogeys and one double.
"Brock was consistent, just as he's been all year. He didn't make a birdie today, which he was disappointed in, but right now he has been as consistent as any player in Class A," Vancura said. "This is the second tournament in a row he has been in the top three."
Kuhlman's tournament performances this season include second at Hastings, sixth at the HAC championship, sixth in Kearney and 10th in Lincoln.
He and his teammates are back on the course Thursday at Lincoln Pioneers Golf Course. Tee-off is at 9 a.m. and includes 23 other programs.
