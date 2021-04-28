CHS golf sets new bests at home invite

Hogan Kriech tied for 12th with an 81 while Brody Mickey tied for 15th on an 82. Landon Hastreiter shot 94 and Emmit McMeekin also carded a 94.

"Hogan earned his first medal as a Discoverer with his lowest round of the season," Vancura said. "Brody was one shot away from a medal with his lowest round of the season. These two played consistently through the day in tough winds."

Kriech shot 39 on the front and 42 on the back for a 9-over total. He had nine pars, one birdie, six bogeys and two double bogeys. His back nine was an adventure that included a bogey on nine and 10, two pars in a row, a double, a par, another double, a birdie and a bogey.

Mickey followed a similar path with six pars and three bogeys on the front. The back included two pars, three bogeys, two doubles and a birdie.

Kuhlman failed to sink any birdie putts but had 13 pars to go with four bogeys and one double.

"Brock was consistent, just as he's been all year. He didn't make a birdie today, which he was disappointed in, but right now he has been as consistent as any player in Class A," Vancura said. "This is the second tournament in a row he has been in the top three."