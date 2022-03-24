CHS passes Panthers' test

Blake Thompson and Nick Bennet bookended the second half with goals and Columbus High boys soccer passed a physical test put forth by rival Norfolk on Thursday night at Wilderness Park.

Thompson scored on the other end of a corner kick from teammate Juan Rodriguez three minutes after halftime. Bennett was in the right place, right time on the other end of a creative play from Alex Ortiz up the left side of the penalty area.

The match featured several fouls and several other physical plays that didn't earn the referee's whistle. It was what Columbus anticipated from its old rival, and while it took some time to adjust, the Discoverers were up to the task.

The win improved CHS to 3-0 and gave the Discoverers a ninth win in the last 10 games over the Panthers.

"I knew it would be physical, and we're going to run into more physical teams, and we're a little banged up. Unfortunately we've got a couple guys nursing things; we've got to get healthy. It was a real eye-opener for us," coach John Arlt said. "This was much more physical than over the weekend. Our touches weren't quite as good, and a lot of that was Norfolk. We just need to be better with the ball."

Over the weekend were season-opening 11-0 and 6-0 wins against Lakeview and Scotus that highlighted the skill of the Columbus roster. Thursday asked the Discoverers to show more toughness.

While adjusting to that in the first half, Columbus created few chances and struggled to create any sort of consistent offensive rhythm.

A foul near the penalty area gave Norfolk the best chance in the first 40 minutes, and the Panthers nearly capitalized were it not for junior goalkeeper David Bennett. A hopper came in on a bad bounce at the near post. Bennett quickly closed his legs together and stopped the ball on contact.

Although it was the best chance of the half, Columbus spent much more time in the attacking zone than Norfolk. Giving up a goal that late might have been a turning point.

Instead, Rodriguez sent a great volley in to a mess of bodies early in the second half. As it pinballed around, Thompson eventually settled it at his right foot near the edge of the six-yard box and blasted it between two defenders and a diving keeper.

"I was aiming for the far post because we always practice that. There's always someone there," Rodriguez said.

That someone was Thompson. In the second-to-last minute of the half it was Bennet who was the beneficiary of a cross from Ortiz after the senior beat a Norfolk defender with speed and some nifty footwork. Bennett wasn't the intended target, another Discoverer had a swing and a miss in the middle of the box. But it took just the right deflection to find Bennet for his third of the season. It was Ortiz's first assist. Thompson scored his second goal.

Across the way at the girls game, Columbus answered an early Norfolk goal just 10 minutes into the contest. Ayla Jansen found the back of the net moments later. Three straight CHS goals - Karyme Arcos, Carly Gaedeke and Abby Haynes - were enough to improve to 4-0 in a 4-2 win.

Be sure to check online and in Saturday's paper for a full story on the Discoverer girls.

