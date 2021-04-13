CHS responds to early goal but suffers another shutout

Columbus High boys soccer suffered an early goal and another loss on Friday in a 2-0 defeat to No. 5 Lincoln East.
Early energy, an element coach John Arlt has often been lacking, was again troublesome when the Spartans produced the first offense five minutes into the contest.
Columbus responded immediately and controlled the match into the second half but never capitalized on that possession. When East found another goal and doubled its lead in the second half, CHS fell to 1-7 and saw the losing skid stretch to six in a row.
Columbus was back at home on Tuesday against winless Lincoln North Star. Check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in a future issue for scores and details.
"It's disappointing and encouraging at the same time. The first five minutes of the match, I didn't even know where we were at. I'm not exaggerating when I say there was no effort," coach John Arlt said. "Then, from that point on, though I've said this season we haven't handled adversity very well, we did this time. We were the aggressors for the next 45 or 50 minutes but couldn't find the back of the net."
East doubled the lead with about 25 minutes remaining in the match. CHS had a defender suffer an injury just before - another factor that has plagued the team all year.
Energy, finishing, injuries, this one had all the hurdles Columbus has been presented with throughout what is turning out to be a frustrating season. There was a long stretch of encouraging play, but again, no reward.
Columbus has been shutout four times in the six game skid and scored just two total goals.
"We played very poorly to start with, but we just didn't roll over and die," Arlt said.
He's hoping for more of that but also understands consistency in mindset and performance has been a work in progress. Is the losing weighing on the team in that regard? Is the fact that Columbus may be headed for its first losing season in program history hanging over the roster?
Whatever it is, Arlt said the key is to get the next win, score the next goal, make the next big play. Six games under .500 can't be made up for in one match. It requires a climb, but one that the Discoverers must embrace while not looking too far up the hill.
"We're trying to focus on doing little things right, because hopefully the little things will make a difference," Arlt said. "...If we could just knock one or two in, I think a lot of pressure would be released."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.