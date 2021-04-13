CHS responds to early goal but suffers another shutout

Columbus High boys soccer suffered an early goal and another loss on Friday in a 2-0 defeat to No. 5 Lincoln East.

Early energy, an element coach John Arlt has often been lacking, was again troublesome when the Spartans produced the first offense five minutes into the contest.

Columbus responded immediately and controlled the match into the second half but never capitalized on that possession. When East found another goal and doubled its lead in the second half, CHS fell to 1-7 and saw the losing skid stretch to six in a row.

Columbus was back at home on Tuesday against winless Lincoln North Star. Check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in a future issue for scores and details.

"It's disappointing and encouraging at the same time. The first five minutes of the match, I didn't even know where we were at. I'm not exaggerating when I say there was no effort," coach John Arlt said. "Then, from that point on, though I've said this season we haven't handled adversity very well, we did this time. We were the aggressors for the next 45 or 50 minutes but couldn't find the back of the net."

East doubled the lead with about 25 minutes remaining in the match. CHS had a defender suffer an injury just before - another factor that has plagued the team all year.