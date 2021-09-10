CHS' Sarah Lasso medals at Lincoln Classic

For the first time in program history, Columbus High girls golf competed in the Holmes division at the Lincoln Classic on Thursday. Since the tournament split into two divisions, CHS had always competed in the Highlands division. The 12-team Holmes division featured 11 of the top 12 teams in Class A.

Sarah Lasso finished tied for eighth with a score of 78 and earned a medal. She shot 40 on the front nine and 38 on the back nine. Jacey Hughes scored an 85, three strokes back of medal position.

In the team standings, the Discoverers finished in 11th place with a 372. Kaidence Spiegel shot a 103, Maggie Hansen finished with a 106 and Josalyn Bice completed the round with a 110.

Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas won the gold medal with a 70. Lincoln Southwest earned first place in the team standings with a score of 306.

"The entire team was tested by the length and elevation changes on the course," CHS head coach Anne Robertson said. "Still waiting for all players to 'row in the same direction' to finish with a team score that reflects the team's potential."

