CHS softball finds its way into the win column

The Columbus bats came alive and the Discoverers won two of three on Saturday in Lincoln, their first two of the season.

Columbus High School bounced back from a 7-3 loss to North Platte in the opener then won 13-3 over Elkhorn and 8-6 over Waverly.

It took a little bit for Columbus to get going but the Discoverers found a rhythm with two runs in their final at bat against Norfolk. They then scored in every inning against Elkhorn and plated seven in the second before two three-run frames in the win over Waverly.

Rylee Renner was 3 for 3 with two runs scored against Elkhorn and picked up the pitching victory with just one run charged. Becca Hazlett blasted a three-run home run in the final game, her second long ball of the season, and Renner picked up another pitching victory.

Game 1 - NORTH PLATTE 7, COLUMBUS 3: North Platte led 6-1 through four innings and had plated all of its runs through five when Columbus High woke up for two in the bottom of the sixth Camille Pelan led off the inning with a single, Renner walked then Hazlett sent a two-RBI double to left.

Addie Kudron had two hits and drove in the first CHS run when she also doubled to left, scoring Jasmine Poday after Poday was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a dropped third strike.