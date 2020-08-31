CHS softball finds its way into the win column

The Columbus bats came alive and the Discoverers won two of three on Saturday in Lincoln, their first two of the season.
Columbus High School bounced back from a 7-3 loss to North Platte in the opener then won 13-3 over Elkhorn and 8-6 over Waverly.
It took a little bit for Columbus to get going but the Discoverers found a rhythm with two runs in their final at bat against Norfolk. They then scored in every inning against Elkhorn and plated seven in the second before two three-run frames in the win over Waverly.
Rylee Renner was 3 for 3 with two runs scored against Elkhorn and picked up the pitching victory with just one run charged. Becca Hazlett blasted a three-run home run in the final game, her second long ball of the season, and Renner picked up another pitching victory.
Game 1 - NORTH PLATTE 7, COLUMBUS 3: North Platte led 6-1 through four innings and had plated all of its runs through five when Columbus High woke up for two in the bottom of the sixth Camille Pelan led off the inning with a single, Renner walked then Hazlett sent a two-RBI double to left.
Addie Kudron had two hits and drove in the first CHS run when she also doubled to left, scoring Jasmine Poday after Poday was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a dropped third strike.
North Platte scored two in the first with a hit batter, walk, and two hits. The Bulldogs plated four in the fourth on a two-run home run and three doubles.
A North Platte leadoff homer in the fifth made it 7-1.
Renner started in the circle and Halle Langan came on in relief after four innings. Renner struck out five.
GAME 2 - COLUMBUS 13, ELKHORN 3: The Discoverers exploded for a season-high 13 hits and 13 runs. Four members of the lineup had multiple hits. Renner's 3 for 3 performance was followed by Aliya Ocegura going 2 for 2, Pelan going 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kudron going 2 for 2 with two driven in.
Columbus capitalized on seven Elkhorn errors and only struck out once. Renner and Pelan both doubled. Renner tossed three innings with one earned run.
GAME 3 - COLUMBUS 8, WAVERLY 6: Columbus continued to carry its hitting momentum over with a three-run first inning. It was 6-1 after three and 8-1 through four.
Waverly tacked on a run in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Columbus needed just eight hits to plate eight runs thanks to four extra-base hits including doubles by Tayler Braun, Erin Smith and Pelan, and Hazlett's three-run homer.
CHS improved to 2-6 with the 2-1 weekend and returns to the diamond at home on Tuesday in a doubleheader with Lincoln High. The Links sit at 0-6 following a doubleheader sweep at Lincoln Northeast on Aug. 26.
Reach The Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!