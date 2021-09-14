CHS tennis 10th at Lincoln East

"It was a tough invite today with lots of Class A talent, and we struggled at times in a lot of our matches," coach Scott Bethune said. "Our kids competed to the best of their abilities, but we were outmatched most of the day. Thanks to two wins we felt like we came away with something."

Columbus ninth in Fremont

The Discoverers took to the court without its normal lineup and had difficulty finding wins on Friday in Fremont. Columbus competed with a field of eight other teams and came away ninth with two wins on the day.

Three pools were set up for three head-to-head matches then separated into cross-pool play to determine placings.

The Fehringers were unavailable for competition and replaced by junior varsity players Callen Jedlicka and Brody Splittgerber.

Bohden Jedlicka competed in first singles and dropped three matches by scores of 8-0, 8-0 and 8-5. He was ninth thanks to an 8-6 cross-pool win. Carter Goc was in the second singles tournament and was also ninth on losses of 8-0, 8-2 and 8-5. He claimed one of two CHS wins on the day when he won 8-6 in cross-pool play.

Alex Zoucha and Blake Wemhoff dropped matches 8-0, 8-3 and 8-4. Callen Jedlicka and Splittgerber lost 8-3, 8-1 and 8-1.

Elkhorn Mount Michael took the team crown behind a performance that included a championship in first singles and second doubles, runner-up in first doubles and fourth in second singles.

