CHS tennis 10th at Millard West
Becca Hazlett

Columbus High senior Becca Hazlett concentrates on a shot in a home tournament last week. Hazlett and playing partner Logan Kapels went 3-1 on Monday at Millard West.

Columbus High doubles teams continued to roll, both won three of four and the Discoverers were 10th out of 16 in the team standings on Monday at the Millard West Tournament.

The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson were 3-1, as were the No. 2 doubles that feature senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels.

Duranski and Swanson won 8-1 over a team from Bellevue East, 8-3 over a team from Norfolk and 8-6 against a pairing from Fremont. Their lone loss came 8-2 against a duo from Omaha Marian. Duranski and Swanson are now 14-2 together on the season.

Hazlett and Kapels won 8-3 over a team from Omaha Burke, 8-5 against a pair from Norfolk and 8-4 against a duo from Millard West. Their lone loss was 8-3 against a team from Lincoln East. Hazlett and Kapels are 15-2 together.

Sophomore Sarah Lasso was 2-2 in the No. 1 singles tournament with wins of 8-0 and 8-3 to go with losses of 8-2 and 8-4. Lasso is 5-8 overall in singles matches.

Junior Abby Loeffelholz lost 8-4 and 8-6 then recovered for wins of 8-3 and 8-2 in the No. 2 doubles tournament. Loeffelholz is 12-2 on the season in singles matches.

Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest tied atop the team standings with 88 points. Omaha Marian was third with 84. Camilla Ibrahimova of Southeast won No. 1 singles. Lainie Fanton of Southwest took gold at No. 2 doubles. Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean of Southwest won No. 1 doubles, and Lauren Mendlick and Ava Schroeder of Marian took the top spot at No. 2 doubles.

Columbus High was on the court Thursday at Lincoln North Star and hosts a tournament on Saturday at home at Pawnee Park. Check our website (columbustelegram.com) and a future issue for scores and results.

"We were hoping to at least win our first-round matches so if we lost after that it would put us in a different consolation bracket. Unfortunately, we were unable to win a first-round match," coach Dave Licari said. "Both doubles teams got tough draws, with our top team drawing 1 seed Marian and our second team getting 4 seed Lincoln East. We played well in both matches but didn't have enough."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbutselegram.com.

