CHS tennis 17th at Monarch Invite
CHS tennis 17th at Monarch Invite

Columbus Discoverers

Columbus High's No. 2 doubles team of seniors Colin Flyr and Alex Larsen won a first round match on Monday at the Monarch Invite in Papillion to lead Discoverer results.

The tournament, one of the largest CHS will attend in the regular season, included 20 teams. Flry and Larsen defeated a team from Lincoln High in the first round 8-6 - the only first round win for Columbus on the day.

Flyr and Larsen then lost to a pairing from Elkhorn South 8-1 and fell 8-5 to a team from Omaha Westside in the consolation round.

Sophomore Ted Fehringer was in the top singles spot and went 1-2. Freshman Frank Fehringer was 0-2 in the No. 2 doubles tournament. The No. 1 doubles pairing of junior Bohden Jedlicka and Landen Hastreiter lost 8-1 to Papillion La-Vista, defeated North Platte 8-2 and Fremont 8-6.

Lincoln East was the tournament champions with 47.5 team points, easily ahead of Lincoln Southwest in second with 37.

Lincoln East took third in No. 1 singles, third in No. 2 singles, first in No. 1 doubles and second in No. 2 doubles.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

