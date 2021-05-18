CHS tennis 7th at HAC, 4th in Waverly

Columbus High girls tennis wrapped up the regular season with a pair of back-to-back tournaments on the road last week.

The Discoverers played first in their first-ever Heartland Athletic Conference Championship May 19 in Lincoln and took seventh out of 12 then went to Waverly the next day and were fourth out of eight.

Each of the Discoverers singles and doubles teams won at least one match at the HAC. In Waverly, senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels delivered the best performance during a 4-0 day that earned them first place.

Columbus wraps up the season Thursday and Friday in Omaha at the state tournament.

Hazlett and Kapels, the No. 2 doubles team, went 2-1 in Lincoln on results that included a 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 win over a team from Lincoln Pius X, a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Lincoln Southeast and a 9-7 victory over a pairing from Kearney. The win over the team from Pius was against the fifth-seeded team. The loss to Southeast was against the top seed. The win over Kearney earned Hazlett and Kapels third place.

At Waverly, that duo won 8-4 over Elkhorn, 8-2 against Lincoln Christian, 8-0 against Blair and 8-1 over York.