CHS tennis 7th at HAC, 4th in Waverly

Columbus High girls tennis wrapped up the regular season with a pair of back-to-back tournaments on the road last week.
The Discoverers played first in their first-ever Heartland Athletic Conference Championship May 19 in Lincoln and took seventh out of 12 then went to Waverly the next day and were fourth out of eight.
Each of the Discoverers singles and doubles teams won at least one match at the HAC. In Waverly, senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels delivered the best performance during a 4-0 day that earned them first place.
Columbus wraps up the season Thursday and Friday in Omaha at the state tournament.
Hazlett and Kapels, the No. 2 doubles team, went 2-1 in Lincoln on results that included a 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 win over a team from Lincoln Pius X, a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Lincoln Southeast and a 9-7 victory over a pairing from Kearney. The win over the team from Pius was against the fifth-seeded team. The loss to Southeast was against the top seed. The win over Kearney earned Hazlett and Kapels third place.
At Waverly, that duo won 8-4 over Elkhorn, 8-2 against Lincoln Christian, 8-0 against Blair and 8-1 over York.
CHS' No. 2 singles player, Abby Loeffelholz, dropped a 6-3, 6-3 match to a girl from Lincoln High to begin the HAC then bounced back with wins of 8-0 and 8-3 against opponents from Lincoln Northeast and Norfolk. Her lone loss included several long games that went to deuce and points that were only decided after long rallies.
The next day, Loeffelholz won 8-6, 8-2, and 8-2 before an 8-1 loss to Maddi Star. She had faced Star about 10 days earlier but was much better in the rematch. Loeffelholz collected the silver medal in Waverly.
Seniors Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson had their roughest stretch of the season. That duo lost 6-2, 6-3 to Pius, defeated Kearney 9-7 and lost to Lincoln North Star 8-6 at the HAC. They then dropped their opener in Waverly 8-0, bounced back with wins of 8-4 and 8-0 then lost to a pair from York 9-7 and were fourth.
Sophomore Sarah Lasso dropped her opening HAC matches 6-4, 6-3 to Grand Island and 8-6 to Norfolk before closing on an 8-0 win against Northeast. She split four matches with two 8-0 losses and two 8-2 wins for fifth place in Waverly.
Pius edged out Southwest with 100 total team points to 94 for the Silver Hawks and won the conference championship. Columbus scored 37 points. Norris took the Waverly team title on 43 points, three better than Elkhorn, seven ahead of York and 10 ahead of Columbus.
