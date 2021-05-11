CHS tennis closes dual season with sixth win

Sweeping through the doubles matches set up Columbus High tennis for another dual win on Monday.

The Discoverers won all three doubles matches then took four of the six head-to-head singles matches and downed the Dukes 7-2.

The victory puts the cap on the CHS dual season with a 6-1 mark.

The No. 2 doubles team trailed 6-3 before a comeback win.

"We got off to a great start by sweeping the doubles matches," coach Dave Licari said. "(The No. 2 doubles team) didn't panic and did a nice job of continuing to play their game throughout. The games we lost were more about York playing good than it was us playing poorly."

Seniors Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson teamed up for an 8-4 victory at No. 1 doubles. Senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels won 9-7. Junior Abby Loeffelholz and sophomore Sarah Lasso earned an 8-5 win.

Duranski and Swanson were playing a York Duo that came into the afternoon 29-1 and on a 29-match winning streak. Columbus led 4-3 but trailed 15-40 with Duranski serving. She came back for the win and covered much of the court in doing so.