CHS tennis edges North Star, bounces back in dual competition

Columbus tennis tasted defeat in dual competition the last time out. The Discoverers made sure not to make it two in a row when they earned a close 5-4 victory Thursday against Lincoln North Star.

Columbus won the top two doubles pairings then split six singles matches in the most competitive outing of the season. The Discoverers are now 5-1 on the year and set to host the Discoverer Invite on Saturday at Pawnee Park.

"A lot of good tennis by both teams today at both singles and doubles. It was close matches all around with four 8-6 scores, an 8-5 score and two 8-4 scores," coach Dave Licari said. "We needed three singles wins to win the match, and Addi (Duranksi), Becca (Hazlett) and Abby (Loeffelholz) came through with those wins."

Duranski teamed up with Miranda Swanson and won the No. 1 singles spot 8-6. Hazlett and Logan Kapels were 8-3 winners.

Claire Baker and Kirsten Adamson, the top two singles players for the Navigators, won the lone doubles match for North Star in an 8-6 final over Loeffelholz and Sarah Lasso.

Up 2-1 with six singles matches to go, Duranski took No. 1 8-4, Hazlett followed that up with an 8-3 win at No. 2 and Loffelholz secured No. 6 8-4. Swanson, at No. 3, and Kapels, at No. 4, were both defeated 8-6. Sarah Lasso took an 8-5 loss at No. 5 singles.