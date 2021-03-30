CHS tennis opens with perfect dual

Coach Dave Licari and the Columbus High girls will be looking to improve the next time. What group doesn't? But in terms of results, it was hard to argue with what the Discoverers achieved their first time out.

CHS took down Lincoln Northeast in a dual on Friday by a 9-0 final score. As dominant as the team score looks, the matchups were maybe even more so. Columbus gave up just three game wins in singles and three more in doubles.

"The girls did some good things, especially considering it was their first matches in two years," Licari said. "Overall, in singles the girls did a good job of hitting cross court and trying to keep the ball out of the middle third of the court."

Northeast forfeited the No. 1 and No. 6 singles due to a shortage of players and had to do the same for the No. 3 doubles. But while that gave Columbus three free team points, the Discoverers earned the rest on their own.

Senior Miranda Swanson and junior Logan Kapels collected free wins in singles due to those forfeits. Junior Abby Loeffelholz and sophomore Sarah Lasso did the same in doubles.