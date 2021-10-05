CHS tennis place 12th at HAC Invite, lose dual at York

Columbus High boys tennis competed at the Heartland Athletic Conference Invite in Lincoln on Monday. It's the second time the Discoverers have participated in the meet after joining the league last season.
The No. 1 double pairing of Bohden Jedlicka and Blake Wemhoff tallied two of the team's four wins. After they dropped their opening match against Norfolk, they bounced back with an 8-3 win over Fremont to earn a spot in the ninth-place match.
Jedlicka/Wemhoff went the distance, but edged Lincoln Northeast in a tiebreak 8-8 (7-5) to claim ninth place.
Frank Fehringer earned 10th place. After losing his first match to Kearney, he bounced back with an 8-5 win over Lincoln Northeast. In the ninth-place match, Fehringer lost 8-5 to a player from Fremont.
Ted Fehringer claimed 11th place. He lost to opponents from Lincoln North Star and Pius X in the first two matches of the day but ended the meet victorious with a convincing 8-2 win over a foe from Grand Island.
The No. 2 doubles pairing of Frank and Alex Zoucha finished 12th as they lost to Lincoln North Star, Pius X and Lincoln Northeast.
The Discoverers finished with four wins on the day and 12th place overall in the team standings. CHS head coach Scott Bethune said the Discoverers left the meet with more wins than what was expected, but he acknowledged it could've been a better day.
"We had two matches where we were in control to close it out, but let them slip away," Bethune said. "At this time in the season, we need to be able to finish those matches. We don't have that fire and desire that is needed to finish a match when in control, but we should. That is one of the weaknesses in our players that need to improve to get us to the next level."
York dual
The Dukes claimed eight of the night matches against Columbus on Sept. 28.
Bohden Jedlicka claimed the only win for the Discoverers as he defeated York's Trey Harms 8-4 in one of five singles matches.
York won all three doubles matches.
"Bohden (Jedlicka) always seems to step up when we need a win and (today) was no different. That is why he is our main leader this year," Bethune said. "He brings all he has each match and is a competitor."
