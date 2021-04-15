CHS tennis rolls to 4-0

Columbus High tennis put together a shutout for the second time this season and improved to 4-0 in dual matches following a 9-0 win over Hastings on Tuesday.

Senior Addi Duranski battled to an 8-5 win in the No. 1 singles spot, but the rest of the Discoverers lineup had a relatively easy time with the Tigers. Becca Hazlett was an 8-1 winner at No. 2 singles, Miranda Swanson took No. 3 singles 8-0, Logan Kapels won No. 4 singles 8-3, Sarah Lasso picked up an 8-2 win at No. 5 singles and Abby Loeffelholz rounded it out on an 8-1 win at No. 6 singles.

Columbus had the dual won at that point then dominated doubles for the second 9-0 win of the season to go with one over Lincoln Northeast last month.

Hastings won just five games in doubles action. Duranski and Swanson the top spot 8-1, Hazlett and Kapels dominated No. 2 doubles 8-0 and Loeffelholz and Lasso were 8-4 winners at No. 3 doubles.

Columbus was back on the court Thursday in Kearney in the team's second tournament of the season. CHS was third at York in the first tournament on April 1.

"It was a pretty good day all around. The girls did a good job of taking some pace off and using angle shots when it was there," coach Dave Licari said. "Miranda played really well in her singles match; her cross court forehand was solid."

