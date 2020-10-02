CHS tennis slams South Sioux

Columbus High tennis played one of its most complete duals of the season on Thursday at home, slamming past South Sioux City with wins in seven of nine matches.

Every member of the team tasted victory and several had a hand in more than one win.

"This was a great win for us heading into the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament (Friday)," head coach Scott Bethune said. "Three guys got multiple wins today: Alex Larson at No. 2 doubles and No. 2 singles, Ted Fehringer at No. 3 doubles and No. 5 singles and Frank Fehringer at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles. Everyone got at least one win today which was great to see."

CHS went 5-1 in singles competition.

Larson defeated Tony Rodriguez in the No. 2 spot, senior Landen Hastreiter defeated Nate Feenstra at No. 3, sophomore Bohden Jedlicka won over Christian Perez at No. 4, sophomore Ted Fehringer bested Izaak Kolker at No. 5 and freshmen Frank Fehringer defeated Jesse Hanna.

The Discoverers also went 2-1 in doubles play.

Flyr and Larson defeated Feenstra and Perez at the No. 2 spot, and the Fehringers defeated Kolker and Hanna.