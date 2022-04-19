 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHS tennis third at North Star

Columbus Discoverers

Columbus High tennis tried a few new combinations and made a handful of lineup changes for Monday's tournament at North Star. 

Those changes earned the Discoverers an overall third-place finish out of eight teams and a top finish of third by top doubles team Logan Kapels and Abby Loffelholz.

Kapels, normally partnered with Sarah Lasso, went 3-1 with her new teammate. That duo dropped their first match to a team from Elkhorn 8-2 but then defeated Millard South 8-1, Norris 8-5 and North Star 8-4.

Lasso played in the No. 1 singles position and went 2-2 with wins of 8-4 and 8-2 and losses of 8-2 and 8-4.

Loeffelholz's original partner, Taylor Loontjer, teamed up with Macy Szatko and went 2-2 for fourth place. That duo lost 8-2 and 8-5 before bouncing back 8-5 and 8-1.

Sage Warner took the second singles position and dropped four matches. The Discoverers were back in action Tuesday at Fremont.

