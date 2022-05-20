CHS unified earns three medals

OMAHA - Columbus High's unified team of Alex Lotspeich and Ashton LaPointe came into the state meet with a target on their backs.

Through two invites and the district meet, the Discoverer duo had left their marks on the track and field landscape of Nebraska. Together with teammates Tristan Reimer and Dennis Pelowski in the 400 relay, CHS had a formidable crew ready to take on all challengers at Burke Stadium.

Thursday that quartet stood tall with three state medals and a third-place team finish overall among a field of eight other teams. A team title isn't awarded, but based on results, the Discoverers would have scored 21 team points, three back of Ashland-Greenwood and 12 back of Millard South. The Patriots had two teams and a big advantage in that regard.

Even so, Lapointe and Lotspeich were better than all the rest in the long jump, they took third in the 100-meter dash and combined for fourth with Reimer and Pelowski in the 400 relay.

Unified sports is a combination of athletes with and without intellectual disabilities whose marks are combined to determine the top pairing in each event. For the relay, all four participate in a traditional baton handoff trip around the track.

LaPointe gave CHS a big boost in the long jump when he landed at 19 feet, 3 inches on his first jump. That mark stood up the rest of the competition as the best by four inches over Clark Brown of Central City. Lotspeich clinched the gold medal when made a jump of 16 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches on his final attempt. That mark was the eighth best in the field.

LaPointe was second in the 100 at 12.19 seconds and Lotspeich 10th at 13.02. That total of 25.21 was third behind 25.15 for a team from Millard South and the winners from Ashland-Greenwood at 24.88.

The four from Columbus completed one lap of the track together at 54.04 seconds, .07 behind third place Grand Island and less than a second back of winner Millard South.

Millard South won the relay, was second and fourth in the 100 and eighth in the long jump. Ashland-Greenwood won the 100, was second in the relay and third in the long jump.

Lotspeich set a new PR in the long jump by 6 and 1/2 inches and in the 100 by .10 seconds.

