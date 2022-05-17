CHS vets, newcomers ready for state

Columbus boys track and field coach Scott Bethune is eager to see each of his new qualifiers experience the Burke Stadium atmosphere after many came up just short a year ago.

The CHS boys send 11 total events, including a relay, to Omaha for the Class A meet that begins with junior Liam Blaser in the shot put on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The Discoverers had just five at state last year and two that were one spot back of the final additional qualifier that could have made it seven. CHS sent an athlete in the discus, 400, pole vault, 110 hurdles and the 400 relay.

The girls will compete in five events, including a relay, and sends three athletes that were there a year ago.

"I am really looking forward to seeing all our athletes new to the state track meet compete. A lot of guys on this year's state roster barely missed out on qualifying last season," Bethune said. "So to see them achieve that goal this season is exciting because they worked so hard not to miss out again."

Columbus returns each of the events it qualified last year, other than the 400 relay, and adds the shot put, two in the 200, two in the discus, the long jump and the 3200 relay.

Newcomers include Blaser, Carter Braun, Dylan Crumley, Isaiah Eilers, Alex Ienn, Noah Lawrence and Jaden McFarland.

Santos Gonzalez was in the discus, Caleb Mulder the 400 and Carsen Marking the pole vault last spring. Byron Arevalo was a member of the 400 relay and will run the 200-meter dash in his second trip to Omaha.

Bethune said Arevalo's 200 and Ienn qualifying in two events were the biggest surprises of the district meet last week in Kearney. Ienn was expected to be in at least one event in the two-mile relay but then ran a 400 PR as well.

For girls coach Julie Kreikemeier, the 3200 relay was unexpected. The four on the team, Addie Johnson, Hailey and Hannah Kropatsch and Citlaly Ramirez, had never run the event together this season, and it was the only time CHS put together a two-mile relay at a meet.

Back from a year ago are Josie Garrett in the 110-meter hurdles and Joselyn Olson in the long jump - both won medals last year - and Erin Smith in the 300 hurdles. All three are seniors.

Olson had the fourth-best long jump mark of all Class A athletes in the district round. Marking tied for sixth in the pole vault. Garrett had the fifth-best 100 hurdle time. Mulder was third in the 400 and ninth in the 200.

"I am looking forward to watching all seven of the athletes compete," Kreikemeier said. "I am really excited to see our three seniors return to state. They are all so close to reaching their four-year goals. They have worked so hard and can't wait to see how they do. Also Addison Johnson has been working really hard to reach her goal of running under 2:20. I am excited to see how her work will pay off."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

