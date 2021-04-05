CHS wins tennis golds at York

Columbus High girls tennis has dominated opponents thus far this season in dual competition. Thursday in York the Discoverers had the opportunity to test their abilities in a tournament format.

Columbus wasn't on top of the team standings when it was said and done, but two gold medals and a silver showed the Discoverers have the potential to carry over their dual success into tournaments as well.

Abby Loeffelholz swept through five matches and won the No. 2 singles gold. Miranda Swanson and Logan Kapels did the same - teaming up at No. 2 doubles for a perfect 5-0 record and first place finish. Addi Duranski and Becca Hazlett were 4-1 for silver at No. 1 doubles. Sarah Lasso faced the best of the best in No. 1 singles and came away with five losses.

"The girls played some good tennis and are continuing to improve from match to match," coach Dave Licari said. "Our No. 2 doubles and No. 2 singles positions did a great job winning all five of their matches and really only had one tough match each. The No. 1 doubles team won a tough tie break against Elkhorn then lost a tough tie break to to York. Next week will be a step up in competition as our dual at Grand Island will be tough as well as two or three of the teams in our invite on Thursday."