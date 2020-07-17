CHS wrestling making the best of challenging summer

Columbus Head wrestling coach Adam Keiswetter has been going a little stir crazy with his normal summer wrestling schedule derailed. But, he is trying to make the most of the time remaining.
The head coach credits the success of Columbus to the hard work his team puts in, especially in the offseason.
That edge may be minimized in the upcoming season with all teams sidelined March through June.
"I think the thing that's made us successful is the fact that our kids put more work in than a lot of other wrestlers in the state," Keiswetter said. "That's why they have the success they're having. It's frustrating we can't continue that. We don't have the power to control that. We're just going to do the best we can with what we can control."
Keiswetter is used to his wrestlers traveling around the state and sometimes even nationally to compete in tournaments, but with the current pandemic, all of that came to a halt.
Starting in July, schools were finally able to have open mats with physical contact. But with most other sports also starting up, it's hard for athletes to make time for all of them.
Columbus High held its first open may on July 7 after being closed for nearly three months.
Many of the Discoverer wrestlers were practicing on March 12 with club wrestlers training for Huskerland State Duals which was supposed to take place in Kearney. Others who hadn't planned on attending Kearney were preparing for other summer events.
That was the last time any CHS wrestlers shared a mat.
The CHS head coach said the hardest part has been losing out on that mat time.
Keiswetter is holding as many open mats and camps as he can to create as many opportunities as possible for wrestlers interested, but he knows it's difficult for many of his wrestlers who are multiple sport athletes.
CHS has very few wrestlers who are not also football or baseball players or track athletes.
Columbus athletes are currently involved in American Legion baseball, football camps and other summer activities.
"They can't do everything, every night," Keiswetter said. "We basically condensed what would have happened in June and July into just July."
The Discoverers traditionally travel to the University of Nebraska-Kearney team camp, but many athletes are still focused on football and baseball.
Kieswetter is unsure what the numbers will be if CHS attends the camp.
He understands that all the other teams have the same problems, but is disappointed to not have a traditional offseason,
"It's fair," he said. "No one else is being able to train either."
Wrestling requires a lot of technique that can only be learned with time on the mat. Keiswetter believes this is what the athletes will miss out on most by having the shortened offseason.
"Wrestling is a technique-heavy sport," he said. "Some other sports are way simpler. Wrestling is a person in front of you trying to stop every single action; technique development is huge.
"It might not be as important to the kids that have wrestled a long time. It's just a little time off. I try to be optimistic and say maybe having a little time off will make them hungrier and make them want to really get after it, but the ones that are beginners, it's huge."
Kieswetter said he hopes to have more opportunities in August and September. Typically he gave athletes the fall off but wants to provide opportunities for the wrestlers that want it.
"That's kind of our downtime so we might ramp that up this year," he said. "It's a frustrating time."
Keiswetter said he is impressed with what he has seen, despite it being an irregular summer.
"Those kids are hungry and excited to get in there," he said. "Their attitude is, 'let's go,' My job is to provide opportunities for training. That's up to them. Everything is optional. I try to offer as many practices as we can."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
