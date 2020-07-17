CHS wrestling making the best of challenging summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Head wrestling coach Adam Keiswetter has been going a little stir crazy with his normal summer wrestling schedule derailed. But, he is trying to make the most of the time remaining.

The head coach credits the success of Columbus to the hard work his team puts in, especially in the offseason.

That edge may be minimized in the upcoming season with all teams sidelined March through June.

"I think the thing that's made us successful is the fact that our kids put more work in than a lot of other wrestlers in the state," Keiswetter said. "That's why they have the success they're having. It's frustrating we can't continue that. We don't have the power to control that. We're just going to do the best we can with what we can control."

Keiswetter is used to his wrestlers traveling around the state and sometimes even nationally to compete in tournaments, but with the current pandemic, all of that came to a halt.