Class D Area Results

OMAHA - High Plains and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had a handful of athletes in competition at the state meet on Thursday at Burke Stadium.

High Plains' Briana Wilshushen started the day in field events with a best shot toss at 32 feet, 9 inches. She was 13th in the field. JessaLynn Hudson of Bruning/Davenport/Shickley was the event champion at 39-1 - an inch better than Abigail Yelken of Franklin.

Ashton Sims of HLHF was 19th in the 100-meter dash on a time of 11.77 seconds. Ethan Klingenberg of Bertrand takes the top spot into Thursday's finals at 11.10.

Paige Beller, also of HLHF, will win a medal on Thursday thanks to earning her way into the finals in the 400. Beller had the seventh-bet time in the prelims of 1 minute, 2.14 seconds. Humphrey Saint Francis senior Allison Weidner takes the top time into finals at 58.45.

Class D begins competition on Thursday again at 10 a.m. for field events and 10:30 for track events.

